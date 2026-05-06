Nsofor joins Obi in NDC

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A former senatorial aspirant for Anambra South, Chinedu Nsofor, has officially defected to the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) after dumping his former party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the move as a strategic step aligned with his long-standing advocacy for an Igbo presidency in Nigeria.

In a statement in Owerri announcing his defection, Nsofor, a former aide to late Ohanaeze President General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, expressed optimism about the party’s platform and its potential to foster inclusivity and national cohesion.

“It is with a heart full of joy and excitement that I join millions of Nigerians across the globe to officially defect to the Nigerian Democratic Congress,” he said. “I see this party as a truly democratic platform for all Nigerians; a party that will allow people of all tribes and languages to participate freely and fairly in the democratic process.”

He noted that his decision was driven by what he described as the NDC’s commitment to equity and its openness to providing a level playing field for all regions of the country, particularly the South East.

“It aligns with my vision for an Igbo presidency,” he stated. “I see this party as the most credible platform that gives Igbo the opportunity to contest freely, fairly and equitably for the presidency of Nigeria.”

He further argued that such political inclusion is necessary to address what he termed years of imbalance and injustice against the Igbo people in Nigeria’s political structure.

According to him, “This is an opportunity to correct the long-standing anomalies and ensure that justice, equity and fairness are extended to the Igbo within the Nigerian federation.”

He called on the Igbo both at home and in the diaspora to rally behind the NDC, urging collective participation in what he described as a defining political movement.

“I, therefore, call on all Igbo, wherever they may be, to join this party as a democratic vehicle that can produce an Igbo president and guarantee fairness for our people,” he said.

Nsofor, who was previously active in regional political mobilisation, is now identified as a frontline senatorial figure within the NDC in Anambra South, as the party continues to position itself ahead of future electoral contests.