From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

In view of its dogged determination to combat vandalism head-long in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, has arrested 12 suspected vandals at different locations in the metropolis during the sallah holiday.

The arrests were made possible by the tactical squad of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) of the FCT Command ,who were on routine patrol to ensure safety of lives and property in the city during the sallah celebrations.

The suspects are:Istifani Stephen, male, 43, from Adamawa state; Samson Danladi, male, 29, from Kaduna State; Yakubu Thankgod, male, 35 ,from Gombe state; Barnabas Sobok, male, 25, from Gombe state.

They were arrested at DBLO Construction Company at Jahi, with six pieces of galvanised iron rods.

Others are: Zayyanu Muhammad, 21, from Sokoto State.

He was arrested at Karu Site, Abuja Municipal Area Council, (AMAC) vandalising telecommunications mast accessories.

“Sani wakilli, male, 55, from Jigawa state; Usman Dankastina, male, 38 , from Katsina state; Abdulahi Saidu,31, from Katsina state; Ibrahim Haruna, 32, Katsina state, arrested for vandalism, criminal conspiracy and theft at Utako axis, opposite VIO office, digging up armoured cables. Exhibits found on them were three diggers, three shovels, one axe.

“Also arrested are: Sambo Abraham, male, 34, Plateau state. He was arrested by National Hospital bridge, along Berger/ Area 1 road, vandalising billboard.

“Umar Suleiman, 13, from Zamfara state; he was caught vandalising iron rods along Wuye District.Musa Ibrahim, 20, from Kaduna state, arrested at Wuye District Area, for alleged case of vandalism and theft.”

In a statement, the exhibits recovered from them include: armoured cables, telecommunications masts accessories, three shoves, three daggers, one axe, pieces of galvanised iron rods and billboards.

Commenting on the arrest, the FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, said, the command was determined to bring to an end the rascality of vandals in the FCT.

“ You know, these criminals take advantage of festive season to perpetrate their heinous acts. We are not unaware of their tactics. The reason we manned tighter surveillance during celebration period was to beat them at their game.

“It is disheartening that the Federal Government and the FCT Administration under the leadership of Nyesome Wike, are practically demonstrating their own part by providing the citizenry with the essential facilities to make life meaningful and here we have some unscrupulous elements busy vandalising these national assets for their selfish interests. This must have to stop”,Odumosu stated.

The FCT Boss, maintain that the FCT Command is poised to go all out come rain or sunshine to provide protection for all Critical National Assets and Infrastructure under their purview.

“We are here to serve our father’s land, we have the responsibility to protect manhole covers, telecommunication masts and their accessories, water pipelines and other Critical National Assets provided by government to make life meaningful for the people of the FCT and we cannot renege in our efforts to actualize these all important National assignment.”

He warned criminally minded elements to desist from sabotaging the efforts of the government or be ready to face the full weight of the law adding that disobedience to the law especially theft and vandalism of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure will not be treated with levity when caught.

The FCT Commandant, accordingly, urged FCT residents to assist the corps with vital intelligence information to help them deliver on its mandate.