From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) matriculated 25,342 new students during its 28th matriculation ceremony, held at its Abuja headquarters and streamed across 120 study centres nationwide, as announced by Ibrahim Sheme, Director of Media and Publicity, on Wednesday, May 14.

Of the new students, 18,698 were admitted into undergraduate programmes, while 6,564 joined postgraduate programmes, including doctoral studies. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Olufemi Peters urged the freshers to build positive networks, avoid distractions, and uphold academic integrity.

“Your journey at NOUN is not just about earning a degree. It is about transforming yourself into well-rounded, innovative, and resourceful individuals,” he said.

Peters noted the flexibility of NOUN’s Open and Distance Learning (ODL) system, which allows students to study at their own pace using modern technologies. “Your classroom extends to your homes, workplaces, or wherever you choose to study,” he noted, emphasising that ODL is not inferior to traditional education. He cited NOUN graduates’ successes in government, industry, and academia as proof of the university’s quality.

He encouraged students to utilise digital resources, including the Learning Management System (LMS), attend facilitation classes, and prepare for Tutor-Marked Assignments (TMAs). “The future of education lies in Open and Distance Learning,” Peters added. The matriculation oath was administered by Registrar Oladipo A. Ajayi.