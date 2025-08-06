By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Police Command has arraigned a 44-year-old man, Wasiu Akinwande, popularly known as Olori Esho, who is believed to be the most wanted notorious serial assassin in the state.

Akinwande appeared yesterday before Magistrate Mobolaji Tanimola at the Ogba Magistrate Court, where he was formally charged with 11 counts, including: murder, attempted murder, conspiracy, illegal possession of firearms, membership in an unlawful society, and threats to life.

The police alleged that Akinwande and several accomplices still at large committed a series of violent crimes across various Lagos communities, particularly Mushin, Surulere, Fadeyi, and Idi Araba between 2010 and April 2025.

According to police prosecutor, Nosa Uhumwangho, Akinwande is allegedly responsible for multiple killings, including the recent murders of two brothers:Bankole Yussuf and Ramadan Yussuf, on July 31 in Mushin.

He is also accused in the tragic 2010 killing of 10-year-old Aminat Lateef, who was shot while running an errand for her mother in Fadeyi.

Following his arrest in the Alagbado area, where he had been hiding, police recovered a large cache of weapons from his residence.

Items recovered from him included two AK-47 rifles, one K2 assault rifle, one Red Rider rifle, three pump-action rifles, two locally made single-barrel pistols, five magazines, 57 live cartridges, 75 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, a dagger, walkie-talkies, and multiple international passports belonging to different individuals.

Magistrate Tanimola ordered Akinwande to be remanded in custody pending legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The police said that investigation is ongoing as they continued with their efforts to apprehend other suspects linked to the case.