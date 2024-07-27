Northern youths urged to shun protest

By Sunday Ani

Northern Youth Initiative for Peace and Good Governance (NYIPGG) has called on northern youths not to participate in the planned nationwide protest against bad governance.

The group also called on Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu over the hardship brought about by his reforms.

Chairman of the group’s Local Organising Committee, Zakari Hashim, noted that current challenges in the country were temporary.

His said: “As part of its ongoing engagement with youth from the Northern region, the leadership of the Northern Youth Initiative for Peace and Good Governance (NYIPGG) met with youth in Sokoto, the seat of the caliphate.”

The meeting, which took place on Thursday in Sokoto, brought together youths from Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara states, to discuss the alternative ways of reaching out to the authorities to emphasise their demands.

The group acknowledged the economic challenges caused by the ongoing reforms of the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government, and urged the youths to be patient and endure the challenges, as they would only last for a short period of time.

“We are aware of the hardship in the country, which even those in power have acknowledged, and they are working to bring relief to the citizens. Therefore, we urge all Northern youths to avoid participating in the malicious protests that aim to disrupt the peace of our beloved region. ”

The group is set to hold its next engagement in Jigawa State, where they will meet with the youths from Jigawa and Kano states, as part of their efforts to educate the public about the negative consequences of the faceless protests.