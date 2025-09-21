From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) has joined Nigerians in celebrating the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 65th birthday.

In a goodwill message issued on Sunday, the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, described the First Lady as “a symbol of dignity and a true matriarch of the nation whose quiet strength and compassion continue to inspire hope and touch lives across the country”.

Governor Yahaya, speaking on behalf of the northern governors, commended Mrs Tinubu for her decades of public service, first as a senator and now as First Lady, noting that her life has been defined by “uncommon devotion to uplifting the vulnerable, amplifying the voices of the unheard and building bridges of unity and compassion”.

He praised her flagship humanitarian programme, the Renewed Hope Initiative, which, according to him, has provided relief to thousands of women, children and families in need across Nigeria.

The northern governors also lauded the First Lady’s support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing her as “a quiet force behind the presidency, offering counsel and grace as the nation navigates the path towards progress and renewal”.

Governor Yahaya stressed the commitment of the Northern Governors’ Forum to continue working with the Presidency and the Office of the First Lady in advancing programmes that promote national unity and social welfare.

He offered prayers for Mrs Tinubu, saying, “As you mark your 65th year of a life well lived in the service of God and humanity, may the Almighty, in His infinite mercy, continue to bless you with good health, renewed strength and many more years of purposeful service to our dear nation.”