From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has called on the federal government to seek international assistance and declare total war on terrorists, particularly over the Benue, Borno killings and abductions across Nigeria.

A statement by Secretary General, Northern CAN, Elder Sunday Oibe, said the call has become necessary because the initial progress made by President Tinubu in curbing the killings must be sustained and expanded for citizens to have peace in the country.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) expresses deep concern over the deteriorating security situation across the country, especially the persistent killings and abductions in Benue and Borno States.

“We urge the President to urgently declare total war against these criminals and direct security agencies to neutralise the threat within a clear and enforceable timeframe.

“Should the situation prove beyond the capacity of Nigeria’s security forces, the government should seek international assistance to halt the killings and abductions.

“The killings are unacceptable; even within the animal kingdom, this brutality is generally limited, yet in Nigeria, innocent lives are lost senselessly and repeatedly.

“In Benue State, many people have been displaced, farmers cannot go to farms. It is imperative that the people of Benue unite and collaborate closely with security agencies to bring an end to the bloodshed. Likewise, the menace posed by Boko Haram and associated terrorist groups must be decisively checked to prevent further loss of life and abductions.

“The sovereignty of our nation and the safety of its citizens depend on a robust and unwavering response from all security apparatus. We call on the government and security agencies to marshal all necessary resources and resolve to eradicate these threats without delay.

“The violent activities perpetrated by criminal herdsmen and Boko Haram terrorists have made life increasingly unbearable for innocent citizens. On Saturday, June 13, we received distressing reports of attacks by suspected herdsmen in Yelewata and Daudu communities in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

“Available information indicated that over 100 people were feared dead in the attack by suspected herdsmen. These attacks occurred less than 48 hours after the tragic killings of 25 people in Mtswenem and Akondotyough Bawa communities, in Makurdi LGA, resulting in massive loss of lives and widespread displacement of residents.

“Reports indicate that many internally displaced persons (IDPs) and farmers were killed, with some reportedly burnt alive in makeshift shelters. The gunmen, reportedly armed with sophisticated weapons, were said to have launched the attack around midnight and operated for over two hours.

“Similarly, last week in Borno State, one person was killed, and Rev. Fr. Daniel Afina, a Catholic priest and project coordinator of a Christian NGO, along with nine others, were abducted by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists on the Gwoza-Limankara Road. The group was returning from Mubi in Adamawa State when they were ambushed.

“The security situation appears to be worsening at a time when it was hoped that these criminal elements had been contained. We urgently call on the Federal Government to take decisive and comprehensive action to stop the killings and restore peace and security,” the statement said.