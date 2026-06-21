By Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) North West Stakeholders’ Forum has accused the deputy presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, of buying out their nomination forms in Kano State.

Speaking yesterday at a press conference in Kano, Chairman of the Forum, Abdullahi Musa Goza, linked Kwankwaso with the purchase of forms for all the 69 elective positions of the party.

He described the action of the former governor as a serious threat to democratic practice, wondering why he would seek to have the nomination tickets of several political parties under his control.

He stressed that Kwankwaso intended to undermine the internal democracy of other parties, adding that he plots to create confusion, disputes and disorder in the electoral process.

“Such actions, if allowed to continue, amount to political deception and an attempt to undermine the democratic rights of genuine party members who wished to contest elections under their respective party platforms.”

He urged Kwankwaso to respect the PRP’s democratic independence and warned that they would consider filing a suit against Kwankwaso if the interference continues.

Spokesman of Kwankwasiyya Movement in the state, Dr. Habibu Sale Mohammed. told Daily Sun that the allegation was unfounded and sponsored by the Kano State Government.

He observed that the state government was becoming desperate and frantic, giving the growing acceptability of the NDC in the state.