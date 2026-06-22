North-West Christians pray against country’s challenges

Christians from across Nigeria’s North-West yesterday gathered in Katsina for a national prayer session seeking divine intervention.

The worshippers prayed against insecurity, economic hardship and other challenges affecting the country.

The event, organised by Nigeria Prays, attracted clerics and believers urging unity, faith and support for government efforts.

National Secretary of Nigeria Prays, Evangelist Austin Kemie, described the gathering as timely and necessary.

Kemie represented the convener, former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, at the event, said insecurity had become a nationwide concern affecting all geopolitical zones, requiring both action and prayers.

“Insecurity is no longer limited to one region; it affects the entire nation.”

Kemie stressed that lasting peace required divine intervention alongside government measures and citizens’ cooperation.

Hee warned against self-defence actions involving illegal weapons, saying they could encourage lawlessness.

“Security remains a collective responsibility requiring vigilance, cooperation and sustained prayers,” he added.

Rev. John-Mark Nanlung said the gathering focused on seeking God’s intervention for Nigeria.

He described Katsina as peaceful and welcoming, providing an atmosphere for believers to pray together.

He noted that several countries, including developed nations, were experiencing economic and security difficulties.

Nanlung urged Nigerians to remain united in spite of religious and political differences across the country.

He said Muslims and Christians had continued contributing prayers toward Nigeria’s peace and progress.

The cleric led participants in confession and repentance, stressing the importance of humility before God.

Special prayers were offered for unity, security, peace and sustainable national development.

Nanlung commended Gowon for sustaining the initiative and praised Gov. Dikko Radda for supporting the programme.

Katsina State Coordinator of Nigeria Prays, Rev. Gambo Dauda, said prayer remained vital in difficult times.

He urged Christians to remain steadfast while supporting efforts to overcome national challenges.

He also commended security agencies for their sacrifices and encouraged them to remain committed.

Dauda advised personnel to trust in God while continuing their duties to protect the nation.