Nollywood star, Uzor ‘Odogwu’ Arukwe, has publicly endorsed Sterling Bank’s policy that abolishes digital transaction fees.

With the crowd buzzing in anticipation, Arukwe went to the bank and was greeted with cheers from both fans, loyal Sterling customers, and staff.

But stakeholders did not see the development as just another celebrity endorsement, they categorised it as a potent message aimed at millions of Nigerians, who are fed up with high banking fees.

“This isn’t celebrity endorsement; it’s common sense,” he proclaimed.

Arukwe, who also opened two new accounts with the bank, said: “If a bank finally puts people first, we should reward that. My fellow creatives, small business owners, please join me!.”

He explained that Sterling Bank has made waves in the financial industry by becoming the first major bank in Nigeria to eliminate digital transaction fees through its OneBank platform.

The innovative shift, announced just weeks ago, has been embraced by former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka, and is now rapidly gaining traction as a grassroots movement, bolstered by hashtags like #NigeriansDeserveBetter and #BankWithSterling.

On the day Arukwe showed up in the bank, the mood at Sterling Bank felt more like a victory rally than a typical banking day.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman, at a recent press conference, said: “This isn’t a marketing gimmick. It’s an economic statement. We are removing this burden for Nigerians, and by doing so, we’re opening the door for more Nigerians to confidently participate in the formal economy.”

The executives like Chief Operating Officer, Temitayo Adegoke; and Growth Executive, Obinna Ukachukwu, celebrated the bank’s leap into customer-centric banking.

Ukachukwu emphasised the importance of this change: “We’re hacking the system… every Naira saved on bank fees is Naira for food, school fees, or reinvestment. That’s real economic impact.”