Nollywood star Sharon Ooja, hubby welcome first child

By Seyi Babalola

Nollywood actress, Sharon Ojo Nwoke, better known as Sharon Ooja, has formally announced the birth of her child with husband Ugo Nwoke.

The actress announced the happy news on her social media account, thanking God, her spouse, family, and friends for their support throughout the pregnancy.

Ooja wrote, “I just gave birth to the most handsome baby boy I have ever seen. I’m still so overwhelmed with joy and gratitude.

“2025/2026…God truly ushered me into the most beautiful years of my life and wrote a story that only He can take the glory for Pregnancy made me understand God’s love in such a deeper way unconditional, intentional, and impossible to fully explain, His Word says, ‘Your wife will be like a fruitful grapevine, and your children like olive shoots around your table.’ And wow… God really did it in.

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“His perfect timing. You are truly a merciful God And to my husband… Thank you for loving me so fiercely beautifully through every stage of our pregnancy. The prayers, reassurance, back rubs, trips, baths, endless gifts, food runs and the way you carried me emotionally and spiritually these past 9 months… baby, you are truly everything. Me, Win, and Zoey are so blessed to have you.

“Thank you to my family and friends for protecting our peace and allowing this journey to stay private, and off social media just as we requested it was soft, and l genuinely enjoyed every bit of my pregnancy, oh the first trimester was the ghetto we will discuss that later. Now you understand why I called it ‘the year God made me laugh’ because “all who hear will laugh with me.

“My mouth is filled with laughter and my tongue with singing.” Psalm 126:2. And to anyone TTC… God is about to surprise you the same way He surprised me and mine Write it down today: your miracle is here Our lives have changed forever. ‘W.I.N’ that’s his initials.

“I’ve always dreamed of being a mummy… and now I finally am. You can officially call me mama win, the yummiest mummy on the block and we officially back!! Thank you God!!”