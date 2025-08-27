By John Ogunsemore

A Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) and Airtel mast were among facilities shut down across Lagos State by the state government over allegations of noise pollution and other environmental infractions.

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) disclosed this in a statement shared on X on Tuesday night.

LASEPA said the clampdown extended to locations such as Itoikin Road, Adamo, Ijede Road, Erunwen off Awolowo Road, Ebute Road in Igbogbo, and Ibeshe Road, where religious centre, lounges, hotels, a recycling company, and telecommunications mast were shut down.

“Among those affected were MM International Hotel & Suites, Christ Apostolic Church, Station One Lounge, Billings Apartment, AP 27th Exotic Lounge, Bashir Recycler Company, Royal Jones Lounge, Airtel Mast, and So Place Lounge,” the agency stated.

General Manager of LASEPA, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi explained that the action was necessary to protect residents from the harmful effects of noise pollution, which he described as a serious threat to public health and community peace.

He maintained that the agency would continue to enforce compliance with environmental laws, adding that Tuesday’s operation should serve as a reminder of the state government’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

“Our message is clear, LASEPA is determined to safeguard the environment and guarantee a healthier Lagos for everyone.” Ajayi stated.