From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State Head of Civil Service Dr Elijah Evinemi has said there’s no room for any idle civil servants in Kogi state saying governor Usman Ododo has given all the necessary incentives for the workers to perform their duties maximally.

Evinemi also charged civil servants in the State to embrace discipline and continuous learning to enhance their efficiency and productivity in the service.

Dr Evinemi gave the charge in Lokoja the State capital when

Committee of friends of the Head of Civil Service came together in an elaborate reception to celebrate his exceptional career and academic attainments

The event honoured his decades-long service to the state and his recent academic milestone: the successful completion of a Doctorate Degree in Accounting and Finance.

Dr Elijah who reaffirmed his commitment to merit-driven reform, digital innovation, and integrity in service delivery, expressed profound appreciation to the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, for his trust and support.

Reflecting on his rise from a junior clerical officer to the pinnacle of the civil service, the Head of Kogi State Civil Service said “Everything I am today, I owe to God, and to those He (God) sent to guide me.

“From those early days as a Clerk, I never stopped learning. I thank my family, my mentors, my colleagues, and everyone who gave me a reason to keep moving”

He thanked the organizing committee, his family, friends, and all civil servants for their support throughout his journey.

Earlier, in his welcome address Alhaji Adeiza Momohjimoh, Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee of the occasion , described Dr. Evinemi as a beacon of hard work, discipline, and academic excellence.

Momohjimoh the General Manager Radio Nigeria Prime FM Jemgbe lauded Dr Elijah Evinemi’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming the administrative leader of the state’s civil service, describing it as “a story every civil servant should study and emulate”

He thanked the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, for appointing a seasoned professional with capacity, intellect, and passion for reform.

One of the high points was the presentation of a custom portrait of Dr. Evinemi, gifted to him by the “Forum of Permanent Secretaries” in appreciation of his outstanding service and character.

At the event two keynote lectures added intellectual depth to the ceremony.

The first, titled “Challenges in Nigerian Politics and Pathways to Sustainable Democratic Governance”, was delivered on behalf of His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, former Governor of Kogi State, who was represented at the event.

The second, titled “Digitalization Governance: Leveraging Computer Algorithms to Drive Kogi State Civil Service Reforms”, was presented by Prof. Sunday Eric Adewunmi FNCS from the Federal University Lokoja.

Both lectures reinforced the urgent need for visionary, ethical, and tech-driven leadership in governance.

