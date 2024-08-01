No politician has ever given me anything – Burna Boy

Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy said he has never received any gift from a politician.

He also said that the promises of money and landed property made to him by Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, were not fulfilled.

Burna Boy said this in an X post on Thursday.

In 2021, then-Rivers governor Wike announced he would be giving Burna Boy, an indigene of the state, a piece of land and monetary gift for winning the Grammy Award.

Wike made the promise when he hosted the artiste and his management at the Government House, Port Harcourt on March 27, 2021.

“I always love to support young talents because it’s not easy to keep pursuing what you love to do especially when your government does little or nothing to show their support or appreciation.

“However, Burnaboy and so many other artists have been putting in their best to their career to ensure that we keep going globally and because of this I will be giving him a land in Old GRA, Port Harcourt and money to build,” he said.

Two months later, the artiste’s manager and mother, Bose Ogulu disclosed that the ‘Last Last’ crooner did not receive any gifts from the governor.

Confirming the development in Thursday’s post, Burna Boy said, “No politician has ever given anything. Go ask Wike where the land him give me or which money him give me. You think I’m your faves.”