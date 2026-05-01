No one from Real Madrid has spoken to me – Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has moved to calm speculation linking him with a possible return to Real Madrid, insisting there has been no contact from the Spanish club despite ongoing rumours over their managerial situation.

The 63-year-old Portuguese coach, who previously led Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, addressed the reports on Friday as questions continued about the club’s long-term plans following a mixed season.

Mourinho was categorical in his response, making it clear that no discussions or enquiries had taken place between him and the La Liga giants.

“No one from Real Madrid has spoken to me. I can guarantee that,” he said, directly dismissing the speculation.

He noted that rumours of this nature are common in top-level football, especially given his long managerial career across Europe, but stressed that they should not be mistaken for fact.

“I’ve been in football for so many years and I’m used to these things… but there’s nothing from Real Madrid,” he said.

The speculation has grown as Real Madrid continue to face scrutiny over their performances this season. The club, currently under Alvaro Arbeloa, are reportedly assessing their options after falling behind Barcelona in the league title race and exiting the Champions League at the quarter-final stage.

Madrid’s struggles have intensified pressure around the dugout, with talk of possible changes at the end of the campaign becoming more frequent in Spanish media.

Despite the noise, Mourinho reiterated that his focus remains on Benfica, where he is still under contract and fully engaged with his current project.

For now, the former Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid manager appears intent on staying out of the speculation cycle as attention continues to swirl around one of Europe’s biggest clubs.