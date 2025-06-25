From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has reaffirmed his commitment to intelligence-driven and digital community policing, stating it will significantly address Nigeria’s security challenges.

Speaking on Wednesday, June 25, at the commissioning of an ultra-modern divisional police headquarters in Ekirin-Adde, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, constructed by the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF), Egbetokun emphasised that the Nigeria Police Force under his leadership is dedicated to leveraging cutting-edge technology for community-oriented policing. He was represented by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police for Zone 8, Abubakar Zubair.

Egbetokun praised President Bola Tinubu for investing in the country’s security architecture, assuring that the police are ready to deliver on the President’s mandate to ensure the safety of lives and property across Nigeria. He commended the NPTF for building the smart, ultra-modern police station equipped with digital surveillance systems, noting that it will boost officer morale and enhance security in the area.

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, while commissioning the multi-million naira facility, lauded the NPTF for the project, describing it as a vital collaboration to support his administration’s efforts in combating crime in the state. He specifically praised NPTF Executive Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Femi Sheidu, for his dedication to completing the project on time and acknowledged Hon. James Faleke for facilitating the project and donating a Hilux van for the station’s operations.

In his address, Sheidu highlighted that the infrastructure is designed to strengthen police presence, enhance public trust, and improve officer welfare in Ekirin-Adde. He stated, “This project marks yet another milestone in the journey of reform, revitalisation, and modernisation that the Nigeria Police Trust Fund has embarked upon in the service of our great country. It speaks to our collective desire to build a stronger, smarter, and more community-oriented police force.”

He outlined the project’s features, including:

– A fully constructed and furnished Smart Divisional Police Headquarters.

– Protective installations and perimeter security, including a gatehouse, CCTV surveillance, and a sentry post.

– Solar inverter power solutions for uninterrupted operations.

– A borehole and overhead tank for water supply.

– A fire safety system to protect personnel and facilities.

– Full landscaping and parking infrastructure for accessibility and functionality.

Sheidu commended President Tinubu for his commitment to police reform and repositioning, emphasising that security remains a central pillar of national development under his leadership. He also praised IGP Egbetokun’s focus on community-based and technology-driven policing, which has guided the NPTF’s infrastructure and operational interventions.

Addressing the community, Sheidu urged residents to protect and preserve the facility to ensure its longevity, adding, “Your safety and well-being are paramount, and as someone who shares this community with you, I am personally committed to seeing this facility empower a safer and more secure environment for all of us.”