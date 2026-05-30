No going back on convention to unveil Jonathan, says PDP bloc

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja.

The Tanimu Turaki led Interim National Working Committee (INWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said it will proceed with National Convention to unveil President Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 polls today.

The PDP bloc said the proprietors of A Class Event Centre, where the convention is scheduled to hold, has informed it of the threat by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to shut down the premises if they are allowed to hold the event at the venue.

The FCTA had, in a statement, on Friday, by Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, warned event centres and hotels against the use of their facilities by “illegal organisations.”

It cautioned hotels and event centres within the FCT to ensure that they deal only with the leadership of political parties recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and threatened to revoke the title documents of defaulters.

The PDP, which has been embroiled in a leadership crisis, is currently polarised, with one of the blocs under the control of the Abdulraham Mohammed led National Working Committee (NWC), while the other is led by former Minister of Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki.

While the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, backs the Mohamed camp; the Turaki bloc enjoys the support of the Oyo State governor, who recently defected to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Earlier in the week, the Abdulraham camp, which is recognised by the electoral umpire nominated Senator Sandy Onor, as its presidential candidate.

On the flipside, the Turaki camp last week gave President Jonathan a waiver to contest the 2027 presidential election as its candidate and scheduled today to ratify his nomination.

The PDP bloc, in a statement by its spokesman, Ini Ememobong, yesterday, said it has fulfilled all the requirements for the use of the venue and has also informed the security agencies about the event today.