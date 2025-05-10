From Godwin Tsa Abuja

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has clarified that the federal government has not initiated any extradition process against Simon Ekpa.

Rather, the AGF said the Nigerian government has been engaging with Finnish authorities to ensure that Simon Ekpa is held accountable for his actions.

Ekpa, a leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is currently standing trial in Finland for charges filed against him by the Finnish government.

Fagbemi was responding to media reports that the federal government had commenced an extradition process against Simon Ekpa.

In a statement on Friday, by his media aide, Kamarudeen Ogundele, Fagbemi described the report as completely untrue.

“To set the record straight, what the AGF said during the question and answer session was that the Nigerian government had been engaging with Finnish authorities to ensure that Simon Ekpa is held accountable for his actions.

“He explained that since the crimes committed by Simon Ekpa were cross border in nature, the Nigerian government eagerly awaits the outcome of the proposed trial in Finland to have an informed decision on the next step to take.

“The AGF appeals to the media to be circumspect and avoid reporting speculations on the sensitive matter,” the statement noted.

NMC moves Olympiad competition to computer-based

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Mathematical Centre (NMC) has moved its Nigerian National Mathematical Sciences Olympiad Competition to computer-based, marking the end of pen and paper exercise that started in 2006.

Onyekachi Njoku, Controller, Information and Public Relations, NMC, in a statement on Friday, said the feat was a total departure from years of analogue competition to digital exercise that would herald improved results.

He said: “The competition, since its inception in 2006, has been a paper and pen competition. But in tandem with the advanced global technology and improved internet penetration, NMC as a centre of excellence in the mathematical sciences had to respond to changes as being driven by technology by conducting the competition online.”

The Director/Chief Executive of NMC, Prof. Promise Mebine, said moving the competition to computer-based would ensure that NMC and students work closely and seamlessly leveraging the advancement in technology.

He said the new development would enable students to sit in the comfort of their homes and classes to participate in the competition.

“It will also go a long way to ensure improved standard and quality of not just the competition, but the standard and quality of education in general.

He challenged students, schools, and parents to ensure they worked harder to meet the standard of the competition, knowing the quality and standard of the competition all over the globe.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Olympiad at NMC, Associate Prof. Solomon Ojo, disclosed that over 8,000 students took part in this year’s competition in eight subjects – Senior Mathematics, Junior Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Senior Informatics, Junior Informatics, and Junior Science.