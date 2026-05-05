No defection for me, ADC is home — Rhodes-Vivour

By Lawrence Agbo

Former Lagos State governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has declared that he remains firmly with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), dismissing any suggestion of a possible defection.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Rhodes-Vivour said, despite the growing tension and shifting alliances within opposition politics, he has no intention of leaving the party, describing the ADC as his political home.

“I want to make it clear that I am staying in the African Democratic Congress (ADC). It is the platform we have built, the ground we have fought on, and the vehicle that can take us to victory. It is not because it is the convenient choice, or that the political winds are blowing in our favour, but because of what brought me here and because of what was paid for me to be here,” he said.

He acknowledged that several opposition figures have recently chosen to move to other platforms as political realignments continue ahead of future elections, noting that such decisions are personal and should be respected.

According to him, the current political climate is testing the unity of opposition forces, and while some politicians may feel compelled to seek new paths, he holds no resentment toward those who have left.

He said everyone remains committed to the broader goal of building a better Nigeria, even if they choose different political routes to get there.

“We are living through a defining moment. Our politics is turbulent, the unity of the opposition is being tested, and for some, it has become necessary to forge different paths. To those who have made the difficult decision to move on to a new platform, I offer my genuine respect and best wishes.

“These are hard choices, made in hard times, and I do not judge anyone for the path they have chosen. We are all fighting for a better Nigeria, even when our roads diverge,” he said.

However, Rhodes-Vivour stressed that his own path remains with the ADC, insisting that the party represents years of political struggle, sacrifice, and grassroots investment.

He said the ADC is not simply a convenient option but a platform built through commitment and shared purpose, adding that it remains capable of delivering electoral victory.

“I want to make it clear that I am staying in the African Democratic Congress (ADC). It is the platform we have built, the ground we have fought on, and the vehicle that can take us to victory. It is not because it is the convenient choice, or that the political winds are blowing in our favour, but because of what brought me here and because of what was paid for me to be here,” he said.

Reflecting on his political journey, he explained that his decisions have always been driven by principle rather than personal ambition, recalling his movement from KOWA to the Peoples Democratic Party and later to the Labour Party before aligning with the ADC.

He maintained that whenever a political platform no longer served the people sincerely, he chose to move on based on conviction rather than self-interest.

“My political journey did not begin in comfort. From KOWA, where we built from nothing, to PDP, to Labour Party — every step I have taken has been guided by one thing: conviction. And when those spaces could no longer serve the people honestly, I moved on out of principle. Every political decision I have ever made has been rooted in that principle, not in personal gain,” he said.

Rhodes-Vivour also stated that he has consistently refused to compromise with the ruling All Progressives Congress in Lagos, despite what he described as tempting political offers.

He claimed he rejected agreements and financial inducements running into billions of naira because they conflicted with his values and political beliefs.

“I have never compromised with the APC in Lagos. Not when it was convenient. Not when agreements were put on the table. Not when billions were placed before me. I walked away then, and I would walk away again. That is who I am,” he added.

According to him, he would make the same decision again if faced with similar circumstances, insisting that integrity remains central to his political identity.

He further noted that since the 2023 elections, efforts to strengthen opposition politics in Lagos have continued through grassroots mobilisation, particularly at the ward level and across local government areas.