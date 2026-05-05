No deal with APC, PDP must remain opposition — Ememobong

By Lawrence Agbo

National Publicity Secretary of the Kabiru Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ini Ememobong, has insisted that the party must remain a strong opposition force and should not enter into any alliance with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Monday during Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ememobong said his faction would strongly oppose any move aimed at dragging the PDP into a political arrangement with the APC, stressing that such a step would betray the party’s core responsibility as Nigeria’s leading opposition platform.

He maintained that the PDP was created to provide an alternative voice in governance and hold the ruling party accountable, not to merge interests with it.

Ememobong also took aim at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), accusing the electoral body of bias in its handling of internal party disputes and ongoing legal matters involving the PDP.

According to him, INEC’s actions have raised serious concerns, especially as the commission is already a party in proceedings before the Court of Appeal.

He argued that the commission should avoid taking steps that could prejudice the outcome of cases still before the courts, warning that such actions could undermine confidence in the democratic process.

Despite the multiple legal battles surrounding the party’s leadership crisis across different courts, Ememobong said the Kabiru Turaki-led faction remains determined and unwavering in its position.

“We are determined to fight for the soul of this party in a way and manner that the soul of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will not be used as an appendage of the APC,” he said.

He stressed that the group would continue to defend what it believes is the true structure and direction of the PDP, while resisting any external influence that could weaken the party’s role as a credible opposition force.