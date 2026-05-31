… NNL Chairman, Aluo, congratulates Dare

Chairman of Nigeria National League (NNL) has congratulated the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, and one time Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Chief Sunday Dare on his 60th birthday.

In a congratulatory message he personally signed, Aluo described Dare as an administrator per excellence whose tenure as Minister of Sports from 2019-2023 ushered in bold structural reforms that has helped in repositioning the country’s sports sector.

He noted that living to celebrate Diamond jubilee is no small feat but filling those years with the kind of imput, brilliance and service that he has delivered makes the celebration truly extraordinary.

“Your career across international journalism, regulatory leadership at the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) and executive cabinet services, has been nothing but inspiring.

“As Minister, your deep passion for youth empowerment, sports and youth development in Nigeria through structural reforms cannot be easily forgotten.

“And as you join the sexagenarian club, you will always be remembered for your unwavering dedication to excellence in public communications and national service and I urge you to keep it up.”

Aluo while praying that he will continue to enjoy good health, expressed hope that his years ahead will be more rewarding than the past decades even as he wished him long life and prosperity.