From Isaac Job, Uyo

Affiliate bodies of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Akwa Ibom State chapter, including the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), the Association of Specialists Medical and Dental Academics (ASMEDA), and the Nigerian Association of Dental and Hospital University Staff (NADHUS), began an indefinite strike on Wednesday, April 23.

The action protests the University of Uyo’s (UNIUYO) failure to migrate medical lecturers to the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

NMA Public Relations Officer Dr Gabriel Eyo, speaking in Uyo on Thursday, April 24, said the strike aligns with a resolution empowering the State Officers Committee to act if UNIUYO failed to negotiate within a 21-day ultimatum issued on April 2.

“Following the Vice-Chancellor’s failure to engage by April 23, the strike has commenced. There will be no lectures, ward rounds, or examinations,” Eyo stated.

The strike, affecting medical education, involves no student exams or clinical services by MDCAN and ASMEDA members. After two weeks, MDCAN, ASMEDA, and NADHUS plan to withdraw clinical services entirely, as directed by Congress. An emergency meeting is set for this weekend to update members on negotiation progress, with Eyo urging unity, emphasising that member welfare remains the priority.

The NMA, during a 21 March 2025 emergency meeting, issued the ultimatum, citing non-migration to CONMESS, delayed promotions, three months’ salary arrears, and inadequate staffing at UNIUYO’s health centres. A communiqué signed by NMA Chairman Dr Aniekan Peter warned of an indefinite strike if demands were unmet by 23 April.

“The Vice-Chancellor’s inaction has forced this action,” Peter noted, highlighting staff exodus to countries like the UK and Canada due to poor welfare.