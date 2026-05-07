By Steve Agbota

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has intensified its safety awareness campaigns across Lagos waterways as part of efforts to achieve zero boat accidents and improve safety compliance among water transport users.

The Lagos Area Manager of NIWA, Engr. Sarat Braimah, disclosed this when members of the 2026 Dockworkers’ Day Committee of the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN) paid her a courtesy visit in Lagos.

Braimah said the ongoing safety campaign was in line with the directive of the Acting Managing Director of NIWA, Alhaji Yusuf Girei, who has prioritised the safety of all waterways users across the country.

She noted that the authority had been directed to intensify public sensitisation to ensure passengers, boat operators and other stakeholders adhere strictly to safety regulations in order to prevent boat mishaps.

“I assure you that safety is the key word of the Acting Managing Director of NIWA, Alhaji Yusuf Girei. He wants all water users to be safe. We have been directed to make sure that we campaign massively this month so that people will be aware that we must not record any boat mishap, and that is our target,” she said.

According to her, sustained awareness campaigns by the authority have significantly improved safety consciousness among commuters and operators on Lagos waterways.

Braimah explained that passengers have now become more vigilant and actively report violations, especially cases involving the non-use of life jackets.

“People are now more aware. You even see passengers calling NIWA to report that somebody sitting next to them is not wearing a life jacket. Our awareness and sensitisation programmes have gone a long way,” she stated.

She added that regular inspection of boats by NIWA’s Marine Department has also contributed to safer waterway operations.

“Every quarter, the Marine Department inspects all boats, so you hardly see boats on the waterways that are not in good condition,” she said.

The Area Manager further disclosed that the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy is working with NIWA to gradually phase out wooden boats as part of efforts to modernise water transportation and improve safety standards.

She, however, acknowledged that the transition would be gradual to avoid disrupting the livelihoods of operators who depend on wooden boats.

“The ministry wants us to phase out wooden boats. We are working on this, but it is not easy to move people from 100 to zero immediately. We have to meet them halfway, and that is what we are doing,” she explained.

Braimah also revealed that government plans to invest more in safer boats under the current budgetary provisions would support the gradual replacement process.

On revenue generation, she said NIWA has consistently surpassed its revenue targets, adding that the authority has doubled the revenue it generated compared with three years ago.

“We are always meeting and surpassing our revenue targets. Three years ago, we doubled what we generated in the year you are talking about,” she added.