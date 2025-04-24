From Sola Ojo, Abuja

Workers of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) suspended their nationwide strike on Thursday, following hours of closed-door talks with Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister Festus Keyamo.

The suspension, effective until May 13, awaits the outcome of Keyamo’s promised actions on the unions’ demands, primarily centred on remuneration.

The strike, launched at midnight on Tuesday, 22 April 2025, by unions including the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), and Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), disrupted flight operations nationwide, grounding airlines like Air Peace.

NUATE General Secretary Aba Ocheme confirmed the suspension, stating, “We have resolved to suspend the strike till May 13, in recognition of the minister’s timely and sincere intervention.”

ANAP National President Comrade Alale Adedayo added, “As a mark of respect for the minister’s assurance, we have decided to temporarily call off the strike while the resolution process continues.”

Keyamo pledged to address the workers’ concerns, promising formal communications to President Bola Tinubu and the finance minister to resolve financial issues. He also committed to forming a ministerial committee, led by Permanent Secretary Dr Ibrahim Kana, to engage the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission and the Labour Ministry on subsistence allowances and related matters.

Keyamo emphasised industrial harmony, commending the unions’ patriotism. The unions’ grievances included salary disparities with other aviation agencies, non-implementation of the 2019 minimum wage adjustment for 30 omitted staff, demands for 25–35% salary increases, 40% hardship allowances, and neglected staff training.