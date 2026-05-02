Nigeria’s energy reforms drawing global attention – Lokpobiri

02 May 2026 5:06 pm WAT

John Ogunsemore By
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The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has disclosed that the deliberate reforms in the country’s energy sector under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are attracting global attention.

Lokpobiri stated this during the visit by the delegation from the Government of Japan, led by Kobayashi Takayuki, a member of the House of Representatives and Chairperson of the Policy Research Council of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan.

The Minister, who expressed happiness with the clear vision of Japan, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the relationship with Japan.

‘’Our reforms are drawing global attention, and the world is responding. Japan’s interest is clear: stronger bilateral ties and deeper partnerships with Nigeria in the petroleum resources sector.

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“In our discussions, I reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to this relationship, highlighting our shared strategic interests in energy and the bold reforms undertaken in our oil and gas industry under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“These are reforms that have enhanced transparency, strengthened regulatory frameworks, and positioned Nigeria as one of the most competitive energy investment destinations in the world.

“The momentum is real. The partnerships are coming. And we are just getting started,” Lokpobiri said.

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