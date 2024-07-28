Nigerians divided over #EndBadGovernance protest

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Godwin Tsa, Okwe Obi, Abuja, Abel Leonard, Lafia, Lateef Dada, Osogbo, Noah Ebije, Kaduna, Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Nigerians are sharply divided as the nation waits with betted breath for the arrival of August 1, 2024, being the scheduled date for the kick off of the hardship protest across the country.

Across the divide, many Nigerians and groups have been voicing their concerns over the protest march which the Federal Government and its agencies insist could lead to violence.

Fear is the word as uncertainty looms; individuals and groups including the Vice President Kasim Shetima continue to biker just as some are calling for caution and better approach to handling the danger that lies ahead.

Shettima urges Nigerians to shun protests

Vice President Kashim Shettima has again implored Nigerians to shun the planned nationwide protests scheduled to hold between August 1-14, 2024 saying “it is time for unity and focused development in the country.”

According to a statement issued by his media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President said “protest has never been a solution for nations to solve their challenges, but rather an avenue for destruction of human lives and properties,” even as he called for peace and unity.

Shettima made the call yesterday as a Special Guest of Honour when the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba Al Amin El-Kanemi, gave out four of his daughters in marriage at a wedding ceremony in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Appealing to Nigerians to shun the planned protest, Shettima said: “I want to use this opportunity to call on our people to eschew violence. There can never be development without peace; there can never be peace without development.

I wish to implore all our youths not to follow the part of anarchy, of destruction.”

He assured that President Tinubu feels the pulse of the nation and remained committed to making the nation’s challenges mostly inherited over the years a thing of the past.

The Vice President implored Nigerians “to keep faith with the Federal Government, adding that in no distant time, all of the administration’s efforts at emphatically repositioning the nation as one with the most powerful economy and social welfare for its citizens will become obvious.”

Speaking on the peace that is fully gradually returning to Borno State, the Vice President said: “We have had enough challenges in Borno, in the sub region and the nation as a whole. This is time for unity; this is time for focused development. And for the people of Borno, I will ask them to rally round our governor who is working tirelessly to address our developmental deficits and also bring succour to the downtrodden.

“The only way we can show solidarity with the governor is for our people to shy away from dancing to the tune of the bandits and idiots who are fomenting mischief from the comfort of Australia, of Finland and the United States – all the so-called social media influencers.”

Noting that the masterminds of the proposed nationwide protest were operating from outside the shores of the country, he asked the citizens to draw lessons from what happened in Sudan, Syria and Libya.

“They are not in this country; we need to learn a lot of lessons from what happened in Syria and in Libya. So, what they are agitating for is a road to Khartoum; what they are agitating for is a road to Damascus; what they are clamouring for is a part to Tripoli, and, Insha Allah, the people of Nigeria will not dance to the tune of these anarchists and saboteurs,” he stated.

The VP assured that President Tinubu remains committed to pulling the nation out of the woods, emphasising that the Tinubu administration would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the welfare and lives of Nigerians were improved drastically.

Shetimma who personally gave out one of the Shehu’s daughters’ hand in marriage also wished the couples a most blissful marital life.

Violent protests inimical to national devt – Orelope-Adefulire

In her submission, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, joined the ranks of government officials appealing to those behind the August 1-14, protests to have a rethink, saying it would impede progress, and undermine Nigeria’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals if not properly managed.

She pleaded for calm and cautioned against the planned nationwide protest by individuals and groups, warning that it could plunge the country into chaos.

Orelope-Adefulire said: “It is imperative to note that when crises and uncertainties prevail, the focus shifts from constructive dialogue and development to managing chaos.”

The presidential aide urged those calling for the protests to embrace dialogue with the government and offer sustainable solutions to the prevailing issues.

While emphasising that the right to peaceful protest is constitutional under Section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution, Orelope-Adefulire noted that the potential risks and unintended consequences of a leaderless and spontaneous movement warrants careful consideration.

She noted the possibility of the protest escalating into uncontrollable crises necessitates a cautious approach, maintaining that “meaningful progress can only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace, dialogue, and stability as globally recognised and enshrined in Goal 16 of the SDGs. Therefore, maintaining law and order is paramount,” she said.

Highlighting that the planned protest lacks clear leadership and organisational structure, while spontaneity may appear democratic and inclusive, she said it poses significant risks. “Without designated leaders to guide and control the protest’s direction, the movement is vulnerable to infiltration by malicious elements. History has shown that leaderless protests can quickly devolve into chaos, resulting in property damage, violence, and loss of lives.”

Orelope-Adefulire pointed out the consequences of such leaderless protests, citing the #EndSARS protest, which resulted in numerous casualties, wanton destruction, and vandalism, leaving many businesses looted, leading to loss of jobs and increasing unemployment in the country. According to her, Nigeria has not fully recovered from these impacts.

Uncoordinated protest dangerous, CSO warns Osun youths

A Civil Society Organisation The Osun Masterminds (TOM), has cautioned the youths in Osun State who are willing to join the EndBadGovernance protest slated for August 1 to avoid an uncoordinated protest.

In its monthly State of the State address held in Osogbo yesterday, the group warned that Nigerians have not recovered from the agonies of #Endsars which was characterised by looting and maiming.

The Executive Director of TOM, Prof Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, who spoke at the press conference, stressed that the protest must be peaceful and should not be infiltrated by hoodlums to avoid a repeat of the #Endsars.

Asked whether the group would participate in the protest, Oyedokun-Alli said no decision had been taken to join.

He said: “We strongly hold that the right to protest is that of every citizen of this country and no one should attempt to subdue people’s voices whenever they choose to cry out about how they are been governed or misgoverned.

“The state of affairs in Nigeria is truly worrisome and people have a right to voice their disapproval as guaranteed by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for freedom of association, gathering, and speech.

“We condemn threats by security agencies, groups, and political office holders against any form of protest. Our democracy as presently enjoyed, was borne out of agitations, therefore, if there is any component of democracy that is germane, it is that of freedom.

“At a time that we have not fully recovered from the woes of the EndSars, the looting, maiming and destruction of lives and public facilities that were and are still being replaced by our common patrimony or lost forever, we can’t afford to have a repeat of such as a nation and that is why the note of caution is been sounded to the ears of particularly the youths, that an uncoordinated protest or one that is without leadership is very dangerous.

“It is in this light that we caution that the protest be conducted peacefully, and no form of infiltration must be allowed by hoodlums and those whose intentions are not patriotic.

“We already have a shortage in critical infrastructure in the country, and we cannot afford to by ourselves destroy the very few functional national assets, in the name of showing grievances against the government.

“We advise the government to be more proactive and engage the citizens more by being accountable, transparent, and showing empathy in their dealings and demand from the system that accommodates their representation and leadership,” the group said.

Show your identity, anti-protest Nigerians tell organisers

As tension and apprehension rise in the country ahead of the planned nationwide protest, some anti-protest Nigerians have challenged those planning the nationwide protest to own up and show their identities if they mean well for the country.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had earlier urged all groups planning to participate in the proposed nationwide protest to submit their details to the Commissioners of Police in their respective states.

Speaking to Sunday Sun about the proposed protest, the former Secretary General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr. Anthony Sani said: “While I appreciate the pains among Nigerians occasioned by hardship from hyper inflation imported and local due to removal of subsidies from both fuel and the naira, I do not believe the planned protest is the best approach to attract the attention of the government towards overcoming the challenges.

“I say so because President Bola Tinubu has said several times that the removal of the subsidies was not a matter of choice but of necessity, since subsidies could no longer be sustained. The president also pleaded recently for more understanding and for more time to enable him go as far as efforts can go to tame the hardship.

“And so, if Mr President is aware of the hardship and hunger and is trying to bring the situation under control, one begins to wonder whose attention are the protests directed or drawn to.

“What is more, the promoters and sponsors of the protests are unwilling to let Nigerians know them. I believe if their motives for the protests were pious, the promoters of the protests would not have to hide their faces.

“And so, given the fact that President Bola Tinubu is aware of the hardship and determined to overcome same, and the fact that protests can snowball into anarchy, the best approach in overcoming the hunger is not protests but dialogue with the government on how best to manage any saving from removal of subsidies for socioeconomic development.”

Also, the National Coordinator, Disciples of Jagaban, a political supporters group,

Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje said in a statement: “The faceless organisers behind the proposed protests in Nigeria are nothing but detractors and hidden enemies of progress. President Tinubu stands as a visionary, a missionary, and a focused leader. No amount of scheming by those detractors will derail him from his mission to address and restructure Nigeria’s crises.

“While peaceful rallies are a democratic right, it is crucial to recognise and identify the leaders and sponsors behind these movements. The tragic hijacking of the #EndSARS protest by unknown elements serves as a stark reminder of how easily a noble cause can be derailed. The opposition claimed that the protests were taken over by unidentified individuals, causing chaos and leaving Lagos in disarray. This history prompts us to question the security and intentions behind any new protest, especially when its organisers remain faceless.”

Another anti-protest group, Southern Kaduna Peoples’ Union (SOKAPU) under the leadership of Samuel Tabara Kato has disassociated the Union from the planned protest and condemned the motive behind it.

Mr. Kato while addressing the press, however, explained that the Union reasoned that a well-intentioned protest cannot originate from people who just previously claimed that “religion, ethnicity and tribe forbid protests against leaders!

“Since there is nothing to show that those very stance of sentiments and emotions have not changed, it means that their motives cannot be patriotic but something else.

“This may not be far from the usual antics of bad losers of election in politics and those who specialise in the use of sentiments and emotions to manipulate the masses for their own selfishness and greed.

“Only the fools embark on a journey which destination they don’t know. It is more reasonable and meaningful to remain where we are and manage what we know to get what we need.

“The Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kaduna State Government under Governor Uba Sani are no exception. They need time with our support and it makes sense to give them this needed support, for the good of all Nigerians,” Kato said.

Protest, demonstrations only lead to division, destruction – MKO’s wife

A group, Women for Peace, Security, and Social Inclusion Initiative (WPSII) has called on Nigerians to consider the potential consequences of the planned nationwide strike and embrace dialogue.

There is a growing call for a nationwide protest effective from August 1 to express dissatisfaction with the current economic situation in the country.

But addressing women at a rally in Abuja on Saturday, the group called on women to stop their children from participating in the protest considering the potential consequences that may come with it.

WPSII chairperson and wife of the late M.K.O Abiola, Tinu Alade-Abiola employed Nigerians to prioritise dialogue over continue protest that would further bring hardship and destruction of lives and properties.

She noted that violent protest undermines the very causes they seek to advance, eroding public support and escalating harm to innocent individuals.

“Our strong appeal is to allow peace to reign and give President Bola Tinubu space and time to direct the affairs of the state,” she appealed.

While further appealing to the organisers of the protest to purse the path of dialogue, Tinu Alade-Abiola noted that “peace is not merely the absence of violence, but the presence of harmony, understanding, and respect among all individuals and communities.

“It is the foundation upon which we can build a prosperous and secure future for ourselves and our children.

“As a grandmother, I have witnessed firsthand how conflicts and violence can tear apart the fabric of our society. Women and children, the most vulnerable among us, bear the heaviest burdens during times of unrest and violent protests. Women suffer consequences of disrupted livelihood, loss of loved ones and trauma that scars for generations.”

While acknowledging the difficult economic situation in the country, she however said during such challenging times, dialogue becomes the most powerful tool out of it.

“It is through dialogue that grievances can be aired, misunderstanding, can be resolved, and solutions can be found that benefits all parties involved. I urge each and every one of you women of this great nation Nigeria, to embrace dialogue as a means of addressing grievances and seeking peaceful resolution of conflicts.

“Protest and demonstrations only lead to further division and destruction. They hinder our progress as a nation and undermine the efforts of those striving for positive change.

“Let us conduct ourselves in a peaceful manner, respecting the rights and dignity of every individual. Our actions today will shape the Nigeria of tomorrow, and it is our responsibility to ensure that we leave behind a legacy of peace and unity for the younger generations.”

In her remarks, the national coordinator of Northern Women Forum (NWF), Hajiya Bilkisu Ademola called on the Federal Government to consider a downward review of the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to N40 per liter.

This, she noted, may reduced the high cost of transportation and other services and further calm the nerves of aggrieved Nigerians.

Ademola equally called on the organisers of the planned protest to allow reasons to prevail by shelving the protest in the overall interest of the nation.

Youths to stage anti-protest march in Nassarawa

Meanwhile, over 60,000 youths from the North Central Zone have mobilised to stage an anti-protest march in Nasarawa State to show their support for the Tinubu government.

The decision to state the counter-protest came after the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, held marathon meetings with notable youths and pressure groups to address their concerns and persuade them to call off the planned protest.

Akume during the three-day engagement in Benue and Nasarawa on Friday reassured the youths of the government’s commitment to improving their welfare and addressing their grievances.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that the needs of every citizen are met, and their voices heard,” he stated during the meetings.

Akume called for patience and understanding by the populace, urging the people to give the government some time to implement the necessary changes. “We are working tirelessly to bring about the improvements we all desire,” he assured.

Joseph Maiwada, the group leader of the Arewa Integrity Group emphasised their readiness to support the government. “Our people have genuine concerns, but Akume has always stood by us and supported our cause,” Maiwada said. “We believe in his assurances and have decided to mobilise our volunteers to show our support for the government.”

Maiwada further explained that the counter-protest aims to demonstrate the massive support the Tinubu administration enjoys in the North Central zone. “We want to send a clear message that the government’s efforts are recognised and appreciated,” he added.

The SGF’s proactive approach has encouraged other group leaders to join the dialogue. “We are open to constructive discussions to ensure our concerns are addressed,” said a youth leader who preferred to remain anonymous.

Mother fears repeat of Endsars

Already, some mothers have implored prospective protesters to reconsider their decisions against the Federal Government due to economic hardship.

Speaking under the aegis of Women Initiative for Family Economy (WIFE), they acknowledged that it was within the right of citizens to protest against bad governance, but said the timing was wrong as the current administration had made some inroads in the last one year.

WIFE Coordinator, Ambassador Aisha Abdulkadir, said: “While the right to peaceful protest is enshrined in our democracy and is a powerful tool for voicing concerns. I urge all Nigerians to consider the potential consequences carefully.

“We have all seen the impact of protests firsthand. The EndSARS protests of 2020 are still fresh in our collective memory. What began as a peaceful demand for the end of police brutality tragically escalated into widespread chaos. Businesses were shuttered, daily life came to a halt, and, most grievously, lives were lost.

“The violence and disorder that erupted caused profound suffering and left indelible scars on our nation.

“A nationwide protest at this juncture could lead us down a similar path of disruption and hardship. Strikes and protests, while powerful, often come with unintended consequences.

“They can cripple our economy, disrupt essential services, and exacerbate the very issues they aim to address. The most vulnerable among us – daily wage earners, small business owners, students, and patients in hospitals – are often the ones who bear the brunt of such actions.”

According to her, the call for protest “underscores a critical point: the economic hardships that many Nigerians are facing. The government is acutely aware of these challenges and is committed to providing effective and sustainable solutions.

“As for economic reforms, the government is implementing comprehensive economic reforms to stabilise and grow our economy. These reforms aim to attract foreign investment, bolster local industries, and create jobs, particularly for our youth.

“As a mother, my heart aches at the thought of losing more of our young ones to violence. I urge all of us to consider alternative measures to protest in ways that preserve lives while still demanding the change we so desperately need.

“Let us protect our children and each other by seeking peaceful, strategic avenues for our advocacy.”

Nasarawa CAN, JNI caution youths against protest, urge dialogue

As a follow up the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Jama’atu Nasril Islam in the Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State have cautioned youths in the area against joining the planned protest which is expected to hold simultaneously across the country.

Our correspondent reports that the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, had on Friday appealed to the chairmen of the 13 local government areas in the state, religious leaders and traditional rulers to prevail on the youths in their respective communities not to partake in the protest for the continuous peaceful coexistence of all residents of the state.

Speaking at a press briefing in the Karu LGA on Saturday, the chairman of CAN in the area, Rev. Joshua Dakulu, urged youth groups organising the protest to seek dialogue with the Federal Government instead of embarking on the protest which might lead to the loss of lives and properties.

While emphasising that nationwide protests had never done good to the country, he lamented that the painful outcome of the ENDSARS protests in year 2020 was still fresh in the memories of many Nigerians who lost their loved ones and means of livelihoods.

On his part, the Secretary of JNI in the LGA, Atiku Gurku, said Muslims in the area had pulled out from the upcoming protests because Islam does not permit the faithful to go on rampage or go against constituted authority except through dialogue.

“We are appealing to both the Federal and state governments that despite our stand not to participate in the protests, they should come to the aid of the masses by ensuring that prices of food items in market places are regulated,” he said.

Earlier, the youth leader of Karu LGA, Samuel Mami, said they had pledged not to participate in the nationwide protests slated for August 1 to 10 to maintain the existing peace in the area.

Kwankwaso pleads for patience, urges support for the administration

On his part, the National Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has called on Nigerians to remain patient and support the government in face of the ongoing hardship being experienced in the land.

Kwankwaso made this appeal on Saturday on his verified Twitter (X) handle.

In his address entitled “Address to Nigerians,” Kwankwaso reflected on the country’s current difficulties, attributing them to leadership missteps dating back to 2007

He emphasised the need for good governance, adherence to the rule of law, transparency, and accountability as essential steps toward economic development and better welfare for citizens.

“It is sad to note that the attitude of our leaders to poor governance plunged the citizens, especially youths, into anger, hunger, insecurity, hopelessness, and they are about giving up on the country,” Kwankwaso remarked.

Addressing the frustrations and calls for protests against bad governance, Kwankwaso acknowledged the collective yearnings for a better Nigeria.

He, however, urged the citizens to prioritise the nation’s stability and consider the potential consequences of national protests.

“Protests, while a fundamental democratic right, often comes with unforeseen and dire consequences. The tragic events of the past have shown us that protests can escalate into violence, leading to loss of lives, destruction of property, and widespread chaos,” Kwankwaso cautioned.

Kwankwaso advocated for a more constructive approach, encouraging Nigerians to channel their energy towards peaceful transformation through the power of the ballot. He emphasised the importance of electing leaders who can bring about the required change.

“Today, I speak to you not just as an elder and a concerned citizen, but as someone who deeply believes in the power and potential of our nation. If any government fails to provide the necessary leadership for a better Nigeria, we, as citizens, will have the opportunity to elect people who can bring the required change using our votes.”

Let’s be patient with Tinubu – Deji of Akure urges

On his part, the Deji of Akure, Ondo State, Oba (Dr) Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade has urged Nigerians to exercise patience and faith in the Bola Tinubu-led government, urging them to jettison the idea of protests.

The first class monarch said that President Tinubu who is just one year in office needed more time to address and lessen the nation’s economic hardship.

He stated this yesterday after a meeting with the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Oba Ogunlade who expressed confidence in the present administration, maintained that Nigerians will eventually call for a second term in office for President Tinubu

“You know when this president took over the governorship of Lagos State the economy was like this and he said they should wait and he turned everything around. Now, he is appealing to the whole nation that they should wait.

“This is just one year, the economy was a mess before he took over; let them wait and by the time he will be finishing his first term in office, the people will be calling him for the second term,” he said.

The monarch who said he was also in Abeokuta to attend the funeral ceremony of Titus Odedina, father of the former Commissioner for Agriculture in Ogun State, Samson Odedina, described the deceased as a man who lived a good life.

Don’t suppress protests; set timeframe to address Nigerians’ concerns CISLAC tells FG

Meanwhile, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has called on the Federal Government to establish a definitive timeline to address citizens’ grievances rather than suppressing protests.

“Addressing the issues raised is crucial. The government must set a clear timeframe for resolving these problems instead of merely attempting to halt protests or arresting those who want to protest, “Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani said.

He stated that: “Inflation, unemployment, corruption, and insecurity are critical challenges that need urgent attention,” emphasising that it is government’s duty to protect peaceful protesters, while asserting that “protesters must be protected. This is a democratic right, and the government should ensure their safety. The protests should not be framed along religious, ethnic, and political lines; rather, the government at all levels should listen to and address the genuine concerns of the people,” Rafsanjani added.”

CISLAC also urged local and state governments to constructively resolve issues instead of exerting undue pressure on demonstrators.

Rafsanjani warned against military involvement in domestic matters, advocating for police professionalism to prevent escalating tensions.

“The military should not assume the role of the police in domestic matters. Professionalism and restraint are essential to avoid escalating tensions,” he cautioned.

The CISLAC boss said: “In a democratic setting, every individual should have the right to express their views on government performance,” urging the government to act swiftly in addressing the concerns of Nigerians.”

CISLAC said it stands firmly with the citizens in their right to peaceful protest and calls on the government to act with urgency and responsibility in addressing the concerns raised by Nigerians and also called on the governments at both states and national levels to release those who have been arrested for expressing their desire to join peaceful protest for a positive change

NAFPOR to Tinubu: Declare August 1st National Dialogue Day with Nigerian Youths to end protest

The Nigeria Association For Public Opinion Research (NAFPOR), has warned against the consequences of unexpressed anger and suppressed depression, advising President Bola Tinubu and others to declare August 1st a annual National Youth Dialogue Day to address pressing national issues directly with youths in order to de-escalate widespread national protests.

“As a leading organisation in conflict management over the last decade, NAFPOR discloses that national dialogues are an official negotiation forum and a critical tool for the prevention of violent conflict and the management of youth crises as a response to overarching national issues. Since Nigerians are desirous of expressing themselves, rather than attempting to mute them, the Federal Government should own the protest and create the enabling platform for them to express themselves. Like the force of water, the planned protest cannot be stopped but can be streamlined constructively for the betterment of Nigeria and the safety of the youths.”

In a press statement issued yesterday by the National Coordinator, Comrade Benjamin Atu, NAFPOR stated that as a public opinion research organisation, they had conducted nationwide consultations and engaged Nigerian youths across the country, and their findings had revealed that the president needs to speak with Nigerian youths and answer their questions in a one-on-one national dialogue to mitigate the impact of protests the same August 1st. The interactive session should be streamed across all online platforms to engage youths on that day and also allow them to ask questions no matter how the questions may sound.

The research institution maintained that, instead of continuing to promote National Protest Day in the media, they propose that the Federal Government renames August 1st as National Dialogue Day for Nigerian Youths. The president should make free vehicles available nationwide to transport all northern youths to Kaduna State Stadium, while youths from the South-South, South West, and South East should all congregate at the National Stadium in Lagos. The mere fact that the Federal Government provides free movement to and fro will naturally calm nerves and shift sponsorship from outside forces to a Federal Government-owned and led protest. The Federal Government can then lobby the tone of the protest rather than resorting to force, which may backfire.”

Benjamin Atu, former Chief Press Secretary to Dr. Ngozi Olejeme, former Chairman of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), stated that NAFPOR was prepared to voluntarily spearhead a successful National Youth Dialogue Day on August 1st to turn youth attention away from the protest by providing a better meaning to the nationwide protest rather than succumbing to the antics of a few.

The statement urged the Federal Government to identify civil society organisations that will act as mediators, as Nigerian youths do not want to hear from the political class other than the President and Vice President directly. Members of the Federal Executive Council who are threatening youths with unguarded utterances and chanting war songs, as the FCT Minister is doing, should refrain from doing so, as a dog destined to die does not listen to the Master’s whistle,” it added.

Protest indication that things have gone really bad – Northern CAN

The 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja chapters of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have noted that comments by some government officials over the planned mass protest against hunger and economic hardship by some people in the country sound provocative and divisive.

In a statement yesterday following various reactions by groups and individuals across the country, the northern CAN Secretary, Elder Sunday Oibe, said giving political and ethno-religious colouration to the protest by public officials were divisive and failed to address the reason for the protest.

“Those planning the protest hinged their reasons on hunger, poverty insecurity, and the prevailing harsh economic environment in the country, among several other problems. There is no denying the fact that life in Nigeria has become unbearable as a result of these problems.

“Hunger has now become a unifying factor for the masses. Government officials must be mindful of their utterances and actions to avoid provoking people groaning under hardship.

“The insinuation by some people that the protest is being promoted by some opposition elements is an insult on the psyche of Nigerians who are going through pain.

“The government must be sympathetic and apologetic in its approach to handling the situation. Nigerians are resilient people. They have been “suffering and smiling” for too long, while those in power behave as if the people don’t matter.

“Northern CAN is also worried about subtle attempts by some unscrupulous elements to introduce religious, ethnic and regional sentiments in the planned protest.

“The issues at stake are not about tribe, religion, or region as hunger is not a respecter of any of those sentiments.

Those behind this dangerous path must desist from their evil plots.

“In January 2012, President Bola Tinubu and many of those who are in power today, mobilised Nigerians to a protest tagged “Occupy Nigeria” to resist plans by former President Goodluck Jonathan to remove subsidy on petrol. Jonathan was forced to stop it. The economic situation in Nigeria today is worse than in Jonathan’s era.

“We advised politicians to be mindful of their actions and inactions as “what goes around, comes around.” We call on Christians to continue to pray fervently for the country.

“In the past eight years, corruption became an acceptable norm with thieving political office holders flaunting their ill-gotten wealth in a flamboyant style amid mass poverty and deprivation.

“The masses have lost confidence in government because Nigeria seems to be moving backwards instead of moving forward. Rather than trying to induce and influence some religious and traditional leaders to stop the protest, as it is being speculated in certain quarters, government should apologise for its ineptitude and failure to address challenges threatening the very foundation of the country and improve the living condition of the people.

We call for prayers for peace, unity, and stability of our country and pray for God’s intervention in our country

“The continuous slide in the value of the naira has completely weakened the purchasing power of Nigerians amid skyrocketing inflation. The naira exchanges for about N1,600 to the dollar; the government must do something about this.

“The idea of removing import duties and taxes on food importation does not make sense when our currency has depreciated to the lowest ebb

“Nigerians are indeed hungry, angry, and as resilient as they had always been, they are becoming hopeless about the state of the Nigerian nation.

“Northern CAN is deeply worried about the situation of things in the country.

The planned protest is an indication that things have gone really bad.

“Those in government must acknowledge the fact that in a democracy, citizens have the right to embark on peaceful protest over issues affecting their welfare.

“Northern CAN notes the efforts of the government in addressing the myriads of problems facing the country. However, such efforts have not brought about the desired succour to the people as the cost of living keeps rising amid security challenges.

“The government should stop cosmetic or temporary approaches to tackling the issues. It should provide pragmatic solutions that produce tangible and lasting relief.

“Since the removal of subsidy on petrol by President Bola Tinubu over a year ago, Nigerians have yet to enjoy its benefits.

Insecurity continues to remain undermined by the Nigerian state.

“Almost on a daily basis, bandits/terrorists unleash mayhem. Mindless killings and kidnappings for ransom seemed to have become acceptable norm.

“Many communities, especially in Plateau, Benue, Taraba, Zamfara, Katsina, and Niger states, have been displaced by bandits.

“The government must muster the political will to stop these marauding criminals that have destroyed socio-economic activities in communities, especially, in the northern part of the country.

“We believe the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies have the capacity to crush these criminals and their sponsors. This has been happening for years, and the government does not seem to have permanent solutions to it. Economic activities, particularly the agricultural sector, cannot thrive when bandits go about terrorising people,” the statement said.

The statement urged the Federal Government to identify civil society organisations that will act as mediators,