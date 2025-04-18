By John Ogunsemore

A Nigerian TikTok content moderator, Ladi Anzaki Olubunmi was on Thursday buried in Nairobi, Kenya, following her death in unclear circumstances in the East African nation last month.

The decomposing body of Olubunmi, 43, was found in her apartment on the outskirts of Nairobi on March 7, three days after she failed to show up at work.

Olubunmi was a content moderator for TikTok employed by the subcontractor Teleperformance Kenya.

Although her cause of death has not been revealed, colleagues say she had complained of fatigue and was “desperate to go back home” to Nigeria.

Her family say she only visited home once since travelling to Kenya in 2022.

Olubunmi’s funeral was attended by officials of the Nigerian High Commission and about 200 people from her workplace and the Nigerian community in Kenya.

Associated Press reports that content moderators working for subcontracted firms based in Kenya have in the past decried poor working conditions, including lower than average pay, lack of mental health support, long working hours and intimidation.

No fewer than 100 former Facebook content moderators sued the social media company over alleged poor pay, horrible working conditions and unfair termination of employment by Facebook’s subcontracted Kenya-based firm, Samasource.