Nigerian priest convicted in US of sexual assault of women seeking spiritual guidance

A Catholic priest, Anthony Odiong, has been convicted by a jury in McLennan County, Texas, United States on three counts of sexual assault for exploiting his position as a spiritual adviser to engage in sexual relationships with vulnerable female congregants.

Local media, KWTX reports that Odiong, 57, was found guilty on Friday of one first-degree count and two second-degree counts of sexual assault involving two women.

The verdict came after a weeklong trial by a jury of eight women and four men in the 19th State District Court.

Prosecutors said Odiong, originally from Nigeria and a priest of the Diocese of Uyo, used his authority to prey on women who sought his spiritual guidance, often while they were emotionally vulnerable.

One victim testified that Odiong justified their encounters as “spiritual and holy.”

The case involved allegations spanning multiple states, including Texas and Louisiana, where Odiong later served in Luling.

Prosecutors presented evidence that he fathered a child with another congregant in Louisiana around 2023, confirmed by DNA testing.

As many as nine women came forward with similar accusations, though the trial focused on incidents involving two victims in the central Texas city of Waco between 2010 and 2012.

One woman’s son testified about discovering his mother with the priest.

Odiong, who had pleaded not guilty, faces up to life in prison on the first-degree charge and up to 20 years on each second-degree count.

Judge Thomas West will be sentencing on Monday.