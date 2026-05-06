Nigerian Newspapers: Major stories on Wednesday

Good morning, readers. Daily Sun brings you the major stories from Nigerian Newspapers:

17 ADC reps members defect to NDC in fresh realignment. Eighteen members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the House of Representatives, yesterday, defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), indicating fresh realignment in the run-up to the 2027 general election.

2027: Hope dims for PDP. There are growing concerns that the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party may rob it of the ability to field a presidential candidate in the 2027 general elections.

Tinubu woos global investors in Paris, vows fiscal discipline, policy stability. President Bola Tinubu met with global investors in Paris, France, where he reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transparency, fiscal discipline and the swift implementation of reforms aimed at stabilising Nigeria’s economy.

Xenophobic attacks: Senate demands action against perpetrators. The Senate has condemned the wave of xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa and Ghana, warning that continued violence, intimidation and reprisals could strain diplomatic ties and undermine regional stability if urgent action is not taken.