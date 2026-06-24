Nigerian Newspapers: Major stories on Wednesday

Good morning to readers. Daily Sun brings you the major stories from Nigerian Newspapers:

Terrorism: US designates Nigerian, 2 others, 6 entities ISIS financiers

The United States Department of State has designated a Nigerian, two others and six entities as financiers of ISIS.

The three individuals and six entities, the United States Department of State said, cut across Europe, the Middle East and West Africa, where they have enabled ISIS to move money across borders.

El-Rufai loses bail variation bid as DSS closes case in wiretapping trial

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, has lost his bid to vary the bail conditions imposed on him by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, ruling yesterday, refused El-Rufai’s application to relax the conditions attached to his bail.

Kaduna police arraign 24 suspects over Maraban Jos mob killing

The Kaduna State Police Command has arraigned 24 suspects before a Magistrate’s Court, NDA Junction, Kaduna, over their alleged involvement in the mob killing of a woman in Maraban Jos.

Two years after, FG fails to implement Supreme Court judgment on LG financial autonomy

The argument has, by now, become almost a national refrain. Nigeria’s 774 local government areas, where most Nigerians actually live and work, cannot deliver basic governance without control over their own resources.

Yet, the one reform most directly capable of equipping that tier of government, full financial autonomy for local councils, remains, almost two years after it was granted by the Supreme Court of Nigeria, a judgment honoured chiefly in its breach.

Senate to decide fate of state police, electoral offences commission, others today

The Nation stands on the threshold of one of the most significant constitutional transformations since the return to democratic rule in 1999 as the Senate prepares to vote on a sweeping package of constitutional amendment bills that could fundamentally alter the nation’s security architecture, electoral system, governance structure, human rights framework and traditional institutions today.