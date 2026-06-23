Nigerian Newspapers: Major stories on Tuesday

Good morning to readers. Daily Sun brings you the major stories from Nigerian Newspapers:

Presidency, Obi bicker over call for Tinubu’s resignation

The presidency and the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Coalition (NDC), Peter Obi, are locked in a war of words over Obi’s recent call for Tinubu’s resignation.

Oriire abduction: DIG promises rescue of schoolchildren

The Nigeria Police Force has assured Nigerians that efforts to secure the release of schoolchildren and teachers abducted in Oriire Local Government, Oyo State are ongoing, even as plans are underway to recruit 40,000 additional personnel to strengthen national security.

Plateau boils, death toll from fresh attacks hits 22

The death toll from Sunday night’s attack on Kawel village, Mushere district, Bokkos Local Government, Plateau State, has risen to 22.

Gunmen were said to have attacked the community around 1140 pm on Sunday, killing scores of residents and injuring others.

2027: Atiku, Amaechi ticket faces litmus test

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) last Tuesday unveiled former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, as its vice-presidential candidate, to pair with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for the 2027 general election, signifying its readiness to battle the All-Progressives Congress (APC) for the occupation of the Aso Rock Villa in next year’s contest.

Criminal defamation: Court remands Sowore in Kuje prison, dismisses recusal application

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday ordered the remand of Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), in Kuje Prison, Abuja.