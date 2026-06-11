Nigerian Navy uncovers 168,000 litres of illegal petroleum products in Rivers

By Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Navy has recorded a significant operational success under Operation DELTA SENTINEL with the discovery of a large cache of illegally refined petroleum products and the dismantling of a reactivated illegal refining site in Rivers State.

The breakthrough followed a targeted anti-crude oil theft operation conducted by personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) SOROH in the Egboama/Ogbogolo axis of Ahoada West Local Government Area, an area identified as a major hotspot for illegal refining activities in the Niger Delta.

According to the Navy, the operation was carried out based on credible intelligence and supported by aerial surveillance, which enabled operatives to locate and raid the illicit refining facility.

During the operation, naval personnel discovered approximately 30,000 litres of suspected illegally sourced crude oil and 138,000 litres of suspected illegally refined automotive gas oil (AGO), bringing the total volume of seized petroleum products to about 168,000 litres.

The products were reportedly stored in reservoirs, refining facilities and more than 1,200 sacks concealed within the area for onward distribution.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the illegal refining site had been reactivated by suspected oil theft syndicates despite previous enforcement actions by security agencies.

The discovery, according to the Navy, highlights the continued efforts of criminal networks to rebuild and sustain illegal refining infrastructure across the Niger Delta region.

As part of the operation, the illegal refining site was deactivated, while the associated fuel distribution network linked to economic sabotage was disrupted. The Navy stated that all recovered products and facilities were handled in line with established anti-crude oil theft procedures.

The latest operation is part of ongoing efforts under Operation DELTA SENTINEL to combat crude oil theft, illegal refining and other forms of economic sabotage threatening Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

The Nigerian Navy reaffirmed its commitment to intelligence-driven operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks involved in crude oil theft, protecting critical national assets and safeguarding the country’s economic interests.

The service also reiterated its resolve to sustain pressure on oil thieves and other economic saboteurs operating within the nation’s maritime and inland waterways.