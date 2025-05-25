By Philip Nwosu

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, on Sunday reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to national security, operational excellence, and institutional development.

Speaking during an interdenominational service in Lagos, The CNS praised the resilience and professionalism of naval personnel in the face of evolving security threats in Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

His said that, “This anniversary is a reminder of how far we have come as a maritime force and how much work still lies ahead, we are focused on capacity building, acquisition of platforms, infrastructure development and the welfare of both personnel and civilians.”

He explained that as part of the force’s 69th anniversary celebration, the Nigerian Navy will commission three new ships, three helicopters, several accommodation units, and office blocks. Additional platforms are also expected to be inducted before the end of the year.

Vice Admiral Ogalla emphasized the Navy’s role in supporting land-based operations and regional security efforts in the Gulf of Guinea. He also announced the establishment of the Special Operations Command in Makurdi and the Nigerian Navy Marines, tailored to meet evolving security demands.

“Our efforts to ensure safety in Nigeria’s maritime domain are being reinforced with new operational strategies, we remain a regional key power and will continue to ensure that the Gulf of Guinea remains safe and navigable,” he noted.

The CNS acknowledged the unwavering support of President Bola Ahmed Timubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, describing the President’s backing as vital to the Navy’s recent accomplishments.

“The President’s commitment to the Navy’s development is unwavering, and he has never declined any of our requests,” he stated.

Vice Admiral Ogalla also thanked the Naval Officers Wives Association (NOWA), the families of naval personnel, and civilian staff for their continued support, urging everyone to rededicate themselves to building a more effective and united force.

“As we mark our 69th anniversary, let us renew our dedication to service, unity, and excellence,” he said. “Remember our motto: all work together.”

The event was attended by senior officers, members of the clergy, NOWA representatives, and distinguished guests.

