Nigerian Navy hands over seized rice to Customs in Lagos

By Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Navy has handed over 125 bags of seized foreign parboiled rice to the Nigeria Customs Service following a successful anti-smuggling operation in Lagos State.

Officials of the Customs Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘A’, Ikeja, led by Chinedu Eboh, received the items during a formal handover ceremony at Naval Base Epe on May 5, 2026.

The seizure was made on April 29, 2026, when personnel of Naval Base Epe, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted a Peugeot J5 van with registration number EKY-168YC carrying 125 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice suspected to have been smuggled into the state through illegal border routes.

In line with inter-agency collaboration protocols, the Navy handed over the seized items to the Customs Service for further investigation and necessary action.

The handover was conducted on behalf of the Commander, Naval Base Epe, Levi Deyin, who was represented by the Acting Executive Officer, Elvis Egbe.

Naval authorities said the operation underscores the service’s commitment to supporting national efforts to curb smuggling, protect the economy and enhance internal security through effective collaboration with relevant agencies.

The Navy reaffirmed its resolve to sustain operations against illegal activities within Nigeria’s maritime and littoral environment.