Nigerian media, activists deserve credit for restoration of our democracy –Opadokun

By Chinelo Obogo

Former NADECO Secretary General Ayo Opadokun has paid glowing tribute to Nigerian media institutions, human rights activists, and members of the international diplomatic community, crediting them as indispensable pillars of the struggle that restored democracy to Nigeria in the late 1990s.

Opadokun made the remarks this week at the NADECO Awards ceremony and the launch of his book chronicling the organization’s history, an event he described as a defining moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“That light was carried by men and women of conviction within NADECO and beyond who chose resistance over silence, truth over fear, and sacrifice over comfort. It was sustained by media institutions that risked closure and persecution to tell the truth. It was amplified by human rights activists who stood firm against tyranny. And it was strengthened by members of the international community diplomatic missions who, in solidarity, lent their voices and influence to the cause of justice and democratic restoration,” he said.

Opadokun said the ceremony is a formal, national recognition of the many individuals and institutions whose contributions to Nigeria’s democratic struggle have gone unacknowledged for decades. He described it as a maiden edition of what he hopes will become a recurring national awards ceremony, acknowledging that some deserving contributors could not be reached in time for this edition.

Opadokun cast light on the period between 1994 and 1998, describing Nigeria under the dictatorship of the late General Sani Abacha as a nation that stood at the edge of political and moral collapse. He said fundamental human rights were suppressed, democratic institutions were dismantled, and dissent was met with intimidation, detention, and in some cases, death.

He called on attendees to rise for a moment of silence in memory of nationalists, activists, and patriots killed by agents of the state during that period, as well as those lost to natural causes in the years since.

“By honouring these individuals and institutions, we reaffirm the principles of courage, accountability, and sacrifice as essential pillars of our national life. It challenges all of us to uphold the democratic ideals that were so dearly fought for, and to remain vigilant in their defense,” he said.

The highlight was the launch of his book, The NADECO Story, which he described as far more than a historical account. He called it a repository of truth, a chronicle of resistance, and a tribute to the resilience of the Nigerian people, one that captures with clarity and authenticity the trials, strategies, sacrifices, and ultimate triumphs of the pro-democracy movement.

“The NADECO Story ensures that history is neither distorted nor forgotten. It offers younger generations an opportunity to understand the price of the freedoms they enjoy today, while providing scholars, policymakers, and citizens with a credible account of one of the most defining periods in our national history,” he said.