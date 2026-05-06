Nigerian man who kidnapped own son mistakenly released from UK prison

06 May 2026 1:26 pm WAT

John Ogunsemore By
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Adeyeye

A Nigerian father, Ifedayo Adedapo Kolawole Adeyeye, is on the run in the United Kingdom, having been prematurely released from a prison where he was sentenced for abducting his own son.

The convict, who was incarcerated at the HMP Pentonville in London was mistakenly released on April 21, even though he had an additional 12-month sentence to serve and was due for extradition to France.

Prison officials realised their mistake two days later.

 

In 2025, a High Court judge imprisoned Adeyeye after he was found guilty of abducting his son, Laurys N’Djosse Adeyeye, from his mother in France in July 2024 and taking him to Nigeria.

The convict was initially jailed for six months in January for contempt of court after failing to return the boy.

On April 20, he was handed a further 12-month sentence for additional offences, but was mistakenly released the following day because the second sentence was not properly recorded.

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