Nigerian filmmaker Temidayo Ibitoye receives Nelson Mandela leadership award

By Rita Okoye

Nigerian social entrepreneur and filmmaker Temidayo Ibitoye has been honoured with the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity by the Presidency of the West Africa Youth Council (WAYC).

The prestigious recognition was presented in acknowledgment of his outstanding contributions to youth development, social transformation and impact-driven leadership across the region.

According to the organisers, Ibitoye was recognised as a West African Youth Role Model for his remarkable achievements as an entrepreneur and for his unwavering commitment to advancing youth empowerment and social development through innovation, leadership and community-focused initiatives.

Over the years, Ibitoye has earned a growing reputation for leveraging media, storytelling and strategic communication as instruments for positive change. Through his work in filmmaking, development communication, entrepreneurship and social impact, he has consistently championed initiatives and narratives that inspire, empower and create opportunities for young people and underserved communities.

The recognition by the West Africa Youth Council further reinforces his rising influence as a changemaker within the region and underscores the significance of excellence, integrity and service in shaping Africa’s future.

Reacting to the honour, Ibitoye described the award as both humbling and motivating, noting that it serves as a reminder of the responsibility that comes with leadership and impact.

“This recognition means a lot to me. I see it not just as a personal honour, but as an encouragement to continue doing work that uplifts people, empowers young voices, and contributes meaningfully to society,” he said.

The award also reflects the broader vision behind his work, which focuses on building platforms, telling impactful stories and leading initiatives that extend beyond visibility to drive social change, economic empowerment and inclusive development.

As he continues to expand his influence across the media, entrepreneurship and development sectors, the recognition marks another significant milestone in a journey defined by purpose, service and a commitment to shaping a better future for Africa.