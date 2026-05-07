Nigerian envoy Dalhatu meets King Charles, begins UK diplomatic tenure

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Aminu Muhammad Dalhatu, has formally presented his Letters of Credence to King Charles III at St James’s Palace, marking the official start of his diplomatic tenure in London.

The ceremony confirms Dalhatu’s appointment as Nigeria’s accredited representative to the UK, allowing him to fully assume his duties in strengthening bilateral relations between both countries. He attended the event alongside his wife.

The Letters of Credence are formal diplomatic documents presented by newly appointed envoys to the head of state of the host country. Once accepted, they signal the official commencement of an ambassador or high commissioner’s assignment.

Following the presentation, the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce congratulated Dalhatu, describing the development as an important milestone in Nigeria–UK relations.

“The Nigerian- British Chamber of Commerce extends its best wishes and Congratulations to Ambassador Aminu Dalhatu on the formal presentation of his Letters of Credence to His Majesty King Charles III, officially marking the commencement of his tenure as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom,” the statement read.

“This important milestone comes at a defining moment in UK–Nigeria relations, following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent State Visit to Windsor Castle and amid growing bilateral trade and cooperation between the two nations,” it added.

The chamber also expressed confidence that Dalhatu’s tenure would strengthen diplomatic and economic cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, and broader bilateral engagement.

Nigeria and the United Kingdom maintain long-standing relations across sectors including commerce, education, security, and cultural exchange, with both countries continuing to deepen cooperation through diplomatic channels.