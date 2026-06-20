Nigerian cyclist pedals from London to Lagos in campaign to end polio

A Nigerian adventurer and humanitarian, Olatunji Emmanuel Okedeyi, has embarked on an ambitious cross-continental cycling expedition from London in the United Kingdom to Lagos, Nigeria, to raise awareness and funds for the global eradication of polio.

Okedeyi, who began the journey seven days ago, is currently passing through Morocco and is expected to reach the Mauritanian border shortly as he continues his long trek towards Nigeria.

The cyclist has already covered several major cities and regions across Europe and North Africa, including Paris in France, San Sebastián in Spain, Madrid, Málaga, Marrakesh, Casablanca, Agadir, Laayoun and Dakhla, demonstrating remarkable endurance and commitment to the cause.

Speaking about the motivation behind the initiative, tagged “London to Lagos: Two Wheels, One Mission to End Polio,” Okedeyi said the campaign is inspired by his upbringing in a family of healthcare professionals and his belief that access to healthcare is a fundamental human right.

According to him, the ride is aimed at supporting efforts to eliminate polio globally, particularly at a time when the world is striving to overcome the final hurdles in the fight against the disease.

“Growing up in a home where healthcare was a way of life taught me that prevention is the ultimate cure. Polio remains one of the diseases the world has the power to eradicate completely, and I want to contribute to that mission,” he said.

To support the campaign, Okedeyi launched what he calls the “Kilometre Club,” inviting individuals and organisations to sponsor sections of the journey.

Among those backing the initiative is Prince Yinka Afonja, the Chief Executive Officer of Ace Mall, who is one of the prominent sponsors supporting the cyclist’s mission to raise funds and awareness for polio eradication efforts.

Under the initiative, every £10 donated sponsors one kilometre of the route between London and Lagos. The funds raised will support vaccination programmes, cold-chain transportation systems needed to preserve vaccines, and rehabilitation services, including physical therapy and mobility aids for people affected by the virus.

The cyclist noted that the journey will cover more than 10,000 kilometres across multiple countries, exposing him to diverse terrains, extreme weather conditions and other challenges.

Despite these obstacles, he expressed confidence that the support of donors, sponsors and well-wishers would sustain him throughout the expedition.

Okedeyi said the ride also symbolises a bridge between his life in the United Kingdom and his Nigerian roots, while reinforcing the message that the gains made against polio must be protected.

Nigeria was declared free of wild poliovirus in 2020, a milestone widely celebrated across Africa. However, public health experts continue to stress the importance of sustained immunisation efforts to prevent a resurgence of the disease.

As he pedals closer to West Africa, Okedeyi hopes his campaign will inspire more individuals, corporate organisations and philanthropists to support efforts aimed at ensuring that polio becomes a disease of the past.

The campaign is being promoted under the hashtags #EmmaRidesForZeroPolio, #EndPolio, #LivingForTheSakeOfOthers, and #ServiceAboveSelf.