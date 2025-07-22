By Chinelo Obogo

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Agency (NCAA) has revealed that domestic airlines have refunded N1,038,505,680.80 (One billion, thirty-eight million, five hundred and five thousand, six hundred and eighty naira) in three months to passengers.

The agency revealed on its X handle that the number of passengers who got their refund within this period of time is 5,285.

“Between the months of April-June (2025), domestic airlines in Nigeria paid refunds to air passengers as follows: Total Number of passengers refunded, 5285 an the combined total refunds (in naira) is 1,038,505,680.80,” the agency said.