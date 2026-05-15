Nigeria wins 10 gold medals at African weightlifting championships

Nigeria’s weightlifting team has delivered a strong performance at the 2026 African Senior Weightlifting Championships and 16th Mediterranean Cup in Ismailia, Egypt, winning 10 gold and five silver medals after two days of competition.

The result places Nigeria among the standout teams at the event, which also doubles as a qualification series for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with the country’s female lifters leading most of the medal charge.

The trio of Ruth Asuquo, Onome Didih and Rafiat Lawal were central to Nigeria’s success, each securing three gold medals in their respective weight categories to account for nine of the 10 gold medals won so far.

Asuquo opened Nigeria’s gold tally in the women’s 48kg category, dominating both the snatch and clean and jerk events to complete a clean sweep and set the tone for the team’s performance.

Didih followed with a similarly commanding display in the 53kg category, outperforming rivals from Egypt and South Africa across all lifts to secure another set of gold medals for Nigeria.

Lawal also maintained Nigeria’s dominance in the women’s events, sealing victory in the 58kg division with another clean sweep that strengthened the country’s position in the medal standings and boosted qualification hopes for the Commonwealth Games.

In the men’s competition, Favour Agboro delivered one of Nigeria’s most competitive performances in the 65kg category, winning gold in the clean and jerk while adding two silver medals in the snatch and overall total.

Ruth Ayodele added to the medal haul in the women’s 63kg division, securing three silver medals after narrowly missing out on gold in both the snatch and clean and jerk, finishing just behind Tunisia’s Chaina Rahmouni.

President of the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation, Dr Ibrahim Abdul, praised the athletes and commended President Bola Tinubu, the National Sports Commission leadership, and other sports authorities for their support.

Nigeria still has three men and two women yet to compete in Ismailia, with expectations that the team could further increase its medal tally before the championships conclude.