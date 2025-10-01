By Damiete Braide

Nigeria has taken a decisive step toward safeguarding the health of its citizens with the formal launch of the National Strategy and Roadmap for Trans Fatty Acids (TFA) Regulation.

The event, held in Lagos on Sunday, September 28, was spearheaded by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in collaboration with Resolve to Save Lives (RSTL) and other health-focused partners.

The initiative marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s public health journey, reflecting the government’s determination to tackle cardiovascular diseases, the leading cause of mortality globally, by addressing one of their preventable dietary risk factors: the consumption of industrially produced trans fats.

Opening the event, NAFDAC’s Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, reminded stakeholders that the mission was not abstract but personal. “We are here for ourselves and our health,” she said. “If we don’t have a healthy society, we are going to have socio-economic problems. The food we eat can heal us, but it can also kill us if it is not regulated.”

Prof. Adeyeye underlined the importance of accountability and transparency in regulatory processes. She explained that NAFDAC routinely publishes new regulations on its website for public review, inviting feedback from civil society, professional bodies, and consumers. “Without civil society and the press, we would not be as successful as we are, and we are still growing,” she stressed.

The urgency of the new roadmap is clear. Scientific evidence consistently links high intake of TFAs to increased risk of heart disease. The World Health Organisation’s 2018 REPLACE Action Package found that high consumption of TFAs increases the risk of cardiovascular disease by as much as 28 per cent. By raising LDL (bad cholesterol) and lowering HDL (good cholesterol), TFAs create the conditions for heart attacks and strokes. “If somebody slumps, most likely it is due to cardiovascular problems,” Adeyeye noted, underscoring the life-and-death stakes of the policy.

Nigeria’s journey toward TFA regulation is not entirely new. In 2022, NAFDAC made history by establishing legal limits for industrially produced TFAs in fats, oils, and foods containing oils. This was followed in 2023 by the National Food Safety and Quality Policy and Implementation Plan, which explicitly commits to eliminating TFAs from processed, packaged, and ready-to-eat foods in the country.

The roadmap unveiled in Lagos builds on this progress, outlining a phased, multi-sectoral approach that includes capacity building, industry reformulation, consumer education, public awareness campaigns, and rigorous enforcement.

Representing the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Atanda John, Director and National Coordinator of the Food Safety and Quality Programme, described the launch as “an epoch-making event.” He acknowledged the challenges Nigeria faced in reaching this point but praised the persistence of NAFDAC’s leadership. “The journey has been long and fraught with hurdles, but with the resilience of the DG of NAFDAC and her team, and by the grace of God, we have crossed them,” he said.

John urged industry stakeholders not to fear the regulations, assuring them that government agencies would remain considerate of their concerns, especially around production guidelines. However, he stressed that the ministry’s priority was clear: protecting Nigerian lives. “The consumption of trans fatty acids is one of the major causes of cardiovascular diseases in Nigeria, and the ministry has taken steps to ensure this situation is handled headlong,” he stated.

Nigeria’s commitment has not gone unnoticed internationally. In 2023, the World Health Organisation recognised Nigeria as one of only seven countries worldwide that had instituted best practices in TFA elimination policies, alongside Egypt, North Macedonia, and the Philippines. However, the next hurdle is WHO validation, which requires not just having regulations in place but proving their full implementation and sustainability.

Prof. Adeyeye explained that NAFDAC’s central laboratory in Oshodi has already been strengthened to analyse TFAs in food products, and the agency is prepared to enforce compliance. A key deadline looms: NAFDAC granted industry players an 18-month moratorium to adjust labels and formulations, which expires on January 31, 2026. After that, enforcement will be uncompromising. “Industry must be encouraged to reformulate without delay,” she said.

In her goodwill message, Nanlop Ogbureke, Executive Director of Resolve to Save Lives Nigeria, hailed the launch as a turning point. “This has been a long time coming,” she said, praising the collaboration among government agencies, development partners, and industry professionals. “At RSTL, we are committed to preventing the loss of millions of lives globally. We hope that with this roadmap, TFA will become a thing of the past in Nigeria within the next 30 years.”

Ogbureke highlighted that other nations are already being recognised for their success in eliminating TFAs, with nine high-income countries recently awarded WHO’s TFA Foundation Certificate. While Nigeria is not yet on that list, she emphasised that progress is within reach. “This milestone shows that while the journey is far ahead, Nigeria has the potential to be among the leaders in TFA elimination,” she said.

The roadmap itself is built on four pillars: cross-sector collaboration, capacity building, public awareness and education, and strong compliance and monitoring systems. Development partners are expected to provide continued technical and financial support, while industry players are encouraged to embrace reformulation as both a health imperative and a business opportunity.

For NAFDAC, the message is clear: eliminating TFAs is not only possible but urgent. It is a step that will save lives, reduce the burden of disease on families and the economy, and align Nigeria with global best practices. “Together,” Adeyeye concluded, “let us ensure a future where our food supply is safe, nutritious, and free from the dangers of TFAs.”

As Nigeria turns this page, the launch of the national strategy and roadmap is more than a policy announcement; it is a promise of a healthier future, one where the food on Nigerian tables nourishes life rather than shortens it.