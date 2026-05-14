From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Nigeria is seriously considering granting Rwandans 30-day visa-free entry, reciprocating Rwanda’s policy for Nigerians, President Bola Tinubu has announced.

This is even as President Bola Tinubu and his Rwandan counterpart, President Paul Kagame, have agreed to activate mechanisms for deepening bilateral relations between Nigeria and Rwanda, with strong emphasis on reviving dormant agreements, according to a post from the verified Presidency Nigeria handle (@NGRPresident).

President Tinubu’s pledge came during a bilateral meeting with President Kagame at the Urugwiro Presidential Villa in Kigali, ahead of the Africa CEO Forum.

President Tinubu described the move as a gesture of Pan-African solidarity, aimed at easing people-to-people ties and boosting intra-continental travel.

This aligns with broader discussions to revive the Nigeria-Rwanda Joint Permanent Ministerial Commission (JPMC) and activate MOUs in tourism, anti-corruption, and illicit drugs control.

The development could open doors for Nigerian businesses and tourists, mirroring Rwanda’s facilitation of visa-free stays for Nigerians since 2021.

The two leaders exchanged ideas on operationalising the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) between their countries, reaffirming steadfast support for the continental trade pact.

Nigeria, which last year pioneered an air cargo corridor with Uganda Airways, is now in talks with RwandAir to expand export opportunities for Nigerian businesses across Africa.