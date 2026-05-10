Nigeria targets $100bn in tourism sector by 2030

ICRC, Arts Ministry open talks on seven-star hotel, arena, others

From Idu Jude, Abuja

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy have commenced discussions on the development of major tourism infrastructure projects across Nigeria through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).

The discussions followed a meeting between the Director-General of the ICRC, Dr Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, and the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, in Abuja on Thursday.

Projects under consideration include a seven-star hotel infrastructure project, a modern concert and entertainment arena, the revitalisation of national museums for tourism and cultural purposes, as well as strategic collaborations with Netflix in film production, training, and creative industry development.

Speaking during the meeting, Ewalefoh assured the ministry of the commission’s readiness to support and fast-track viable tourism infrastructure projects capable of transforming the sector and boosting economic activities in the country.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is heavily driven by infrastructure development, and tourism infrastructure is no exception. The Commission is committed to ensuring that all viable projects within the tourism and creative economy sector receive the necessary regulatory support required to move from concept to implementation within record time,” he said.

The ICRC DG added that the commission had significantly streamlined PPP processes to create a more investor-friendly environment capable of accelerating infrastructure delivery while maintaining transparency, due diligence, and regulatory compliance.

Speaking earlier, Musawa described infrastructure as central to unlocking Nigeria’s tourism and creative economy potential, noting that the sector could contribute as much as $100 billion to the nation’s GDP by 2030.

According to her, Nigeria possesses the demographic strength and cultural capital needed to become a global tourism and entertainment hub, but critical infrastructure gaps continue to limit the sector’s growth.

“Nigeria is known for its music, fashion, and food, yet we do not have the infrastructure to host the world. Our people travel to other countries for major entertainment events, and that represents a huge loss of economic value for Nigeria,” she said.

The minister also stressed the need for world-class hospitality and entertainment infrastructure in Abuja and other major cities, expressing optimism that the collaboration with the ICRC would help actualise the administration’s vision for the sector.

The discussions further underscored the growing recognition that Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) can play a critical role in addressing infrastructure deficits within the tourism sector and reposition Nigeria as a major tourism hub in Africa and globally.