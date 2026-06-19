Nigeria surpasses OPEC quota as pipeline operations hold across Niger Delta

Nigeria has surpassed its OPEC production quota for the first time in 2026, and indigenous operator Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) is being credited as one of the central factors behind the recovery along the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP).

Figures released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on 11 June show national oil output rose 2.2 per cent in May, from 1.66 million barrels per day in April to about 1.70 million. Crude oil production averaged 1.53 million barrels per day, above the country’s OPEC quota of 1.5 million for the first time this year.

The performance was a recurring theme at a stakeholders meeting convened by PINL in Port Harcourt for host communities across Rivers, Imo and Abia States, where traditional rulers called for greater institutional support for the company’s work keeping the pipeline operational.

Dr. Akpos Mezeh, PINL’s General Manager for Community and Stakeholder Relations, said the improvement reflected stronger operational stability on the TNP, deeper community participation, and a shared resolve among government, security agencies and host communities to reject crude theft and pipeline vandalism. “The Trans Niger Pipeline continues to record remarkable operational stability,” he said, adding that more reliable infrastructure was contributing to government revenue, energy security and investor confidence.

Chairman of the South South Monarchs Forum, Eze Sergeant Awuse, who is also the Nye Nweli Emohua, said the peace around the oil-producing communities had become a target. “Some people who are not patriotic enough will want to spoil your good works,” he said. “This is the time the National Security Adviser and the relevant agencies should give you more support, because if our oil production goes down, it will affect every act of governance.”

The King of Eleme Kingdom, His Majesty Dr. Philip Obele Osaro, said PINL’s programmes had curbed youth restiveness, and that increased funding would expand youth and women empowerment across host communities.

Engr. Akponime Omojewvhe, Head of Field Operations for the Eastern Corridor at NNPCL’s Project Monitoring Office, urged communities to report suspicious activity early, noting that timely information remained crucial to protecting the corridor.