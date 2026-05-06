Nigeria sends delegation to South Africa over xenophobic attacks

Nigeria’s National Assembly has approved the deployment of a high-level delegation to South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks targeting Nigerians, while also warning that possible sanctions may follow if the situation persists.

The resolution followed a heated debate in the Senate on Tuesday, where lawmakers condemned the attacks in South Africa and Ghana, describing them as unacceptable and a threat to regional stability.

The delegation, drawn from both the Senate and House of Representatives, is expected to engage South African authorities directly, including the country’s parliament, to demand stronger protection for Nigerians and accountability for those behind the violence.

Lawmakers said the mission will also review existing bilateral agreements between both countries, including commitments reached in previous diplomatic engagements, to assess compliance and implementation gaps.

Senators expressed concern over reports of deaths, injuries, and destruction of property belonging to Nigerians, saying the repeated attacks have created fear and uncertainty among citizens living abroad.

“There must be consequences if this continues. Our citizens cannot keep suffering while nothing changes,” lawmakers said during the session.

The Senate, however, differed on the next line of action. Senator Adams Oshiomhole called for stronger measures, including possible sanctions such as restrictions on South African businesses operating in Nigeria, trade pressure, and review of bilateral economic agreements if attacks continue.

He argued that firm action would compel authorities to respond more decisively to the safety of Nigerians.

But Senator Adamu Aliero urged caution, noting that diplomatic efforts were already underway through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and should be allowed to continue without disruption.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio also called for restraint, stressing that engagement and diplomacy remained the preferred route, even as Nigeria reserves the right to respond if necessary.

Lawmakers further referenced Nigeria’s historical role in South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle, with Senator Victor Umeh describing the situation as a betrayal of shared history and solidarity.

The Senate also urged regional bodies such as ECOWAS and the African Union to strengthen enforcement mechanisms to curb xenophobic violence across the continent.

The session ended with a minute of silence in honour of Nigerians who have lost their lives in the attacks, as lawmakers reaffirmed that the safety and dignity of citizens abroad remain non-negotiable.