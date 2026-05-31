Nigeria power grid: FG, NISO seek ways to end disturbances

From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Following the frequent grid collapses in the country, the Presidential Adviser on Power, Mr Lanre Babalola, at the weekend met with the management of the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) to fashion out a permanent solution to the problem.

Earlier, Babalola had emphasised the importance of prudent resource management, enhanced operational discipline and sustained efforts towards improving grid performance and reducing system disturbances across the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI). He reaffirmed NISO’s critical role in driving a more stable, resilient and efficient power sector.

In his remarks, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of NISO, Engr Abdu Bello Mohammed, assured the delegation of NISO’s unwavering commitment to advancing grid reliability and operational excellence. He also pledged the organisation’s full support towards achieving the shared objective of a more robust and sustainable electricity supply industry.

Recall that on 27 January this year, the national grid collapsed, recording the first major disturbance of the year.

Also, on 31 January, the nation recorded another collapse, the second in the series of disruptions.

According to NISO, the collapse was associated with the simultaneous tripping of multiple 330kV transmission lines, alongside the disconnection of some grid-connected generating units.

Explaining the reasons behind the recurring collapses, the former Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, assured Nigerians of stability in the national grid, saying that significant efforts were made to strengthen the grid last year, including the implementation of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), popularly known as the Siemens deal.

According to him, grid collapses were not a regular occurrence last year due to the numerous measures introduced to stabilise the system.

“A lot was done to strengthen the national grid through the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) known as the Siemens deal. This is why we have curbed the incessant grid collapse of previous years. As the Phase 1 of the PPI continues, we assure of a strengthened grid that will make grid disturbance a thing of the past,” he assured.