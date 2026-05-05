Nigeria pledges deeper ICRC ties to boost humanitarian response

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the Bola Tinubu administration’s commitment to deepening engagement with key stakeholders, including development partners such as the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to close gaps in Nigeria’s humanitarian response.

According to a statement by his media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President gave the assurance on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by an ICRC delegation led by Ms Doris El Doueihy at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He emphasised the need for sustained collaboration to tackle challenges in conflict-affected areas.

“It is only when we continue engaging with organisations like the Red Cross that we can address some of the grey areas in our humanitarian responses across the country,” the Vice President stated.

Shettima praised the ICRC’s professionalism in promoting peace and justice in conflict zones. He welcomed its proposal for a national humanitarian response mechanism to support victims of violence, pledging Federal Government backing for its establishment and operationalisation.

The Vice President also described Nigeria’s security forces as “one of the most professional in the world”, assuring that they would continue to operate in line with international guidelines.

Earlier, Ms El Doueihy commended Nigeria for domesticating the Kampala Convention on Internally Displaced Persons, describing it as a continental model. She highlighted the ICRC’s strong partnership with Nigeria in health, water provision and security training, noting the organisation’s pride in working with the country as Africa’s leader.

Present at the meeting was Prince Oluyemisi Adetayo Adeaga, President of the Nigerian Red Cross Society.