Nigeria launches cervical cancer screening to curb rising deaths

By Doris Obinna

Nigeria has launched a cervical cancer screening pilot programme in Imo State as part of a wider national effort to eliminate the disease, marking what officials describe as a transition from policy development to practical nationwide implementation of prevention services.

The initiative, announced in partnership between Roche Diagnostics, the Federal Ministry of Health, and the National Task Force on Cervical Cancer Elimination, introduces human papillomavirus (HPV) DNA testing as the primary screening method. The programme will be integrated into existing diagnostic and laboratory systems to expand access while avoiding the creation of separate infrastructure.

Cervical cancer, caused by persistent infection with HPV, remains one of the most preventable cancers yet continues to claim thousands of lives annually in Nigeria. Health experts say vaccination, routine screening, and early treatment of pre-cancerous lesions are highly effective, but uptake is often limited by low awareness, stigma, privacy concerns, and uneven access to healthcare.

Nigeria records an estimated 13,700 new cases and more than 7,000 deaths each year, according to national health data, prompting renewed government focus on prevention and early detection. The pilot in Imo State will serve as a testing ground for screening workflows, referral systems, and logistics before national expansion.

The programme aligns with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) global elimination strategy for cervical cancer. WHO has set targets commonly referred to as 90–70–90, aimed at vaccinating 90 per cent of girls, screening 70 per cent of women, and ensuring 90 per cent of those with the disease receive treatment by 2030.

Secretary of Nigeria’s National Task Force on Cervical Cancer Elimination, Prof. Sani Malami, said the initiative represented a decisive step towards achieving these goals. “Together, we can achieve the WHO’s 90–70–90 elimination targets and secure a healthier future for Nigerian women and their families,” he said.

The chairman of the task force, Prof. Isaac Adewole, stressed the urgency of expanding access to life-saving services across the country. “Women of Nigeria deserve access to life-saving cervical cancer screening services. These guidelines provide the roadmap; now we must have the courage to follow it.”

While Network Head for Anglo-West Africa at Roche Diagnostics, Roberto Taboada, highlighted the importance of integrating screening into existing systems. “Early and accurate screening is central to cervical cancer prevention. This launch shows how integrating HPV DNA testing into existing diagnostic infrastructure can support sustainable and scalable screening programmes,” he added.

The National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), established in 2017, is providing technical leadership for the programme alongside the task force, supporting implementation and future scale-up planning. Lessons from the Imo State pilot are expected to guide expansion to other states in the coming years.

Health officials say sustained public awareness campaigns will be essential to improving participation and ensuring that national policy translates into increased uptake of screening services at the community level.