Nigeria kicks off review of outdoor advertising sector

Nigeria’s Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising sector took a major step toward greater professionalism and data-driven decision-making as OOH Academy Nigeria officially commissioned Research Brooks to conduct the country’s first comprehensive independent study on OOH consumer penetration and audience behaviour.

Titled Nigeria OOH Advertising Consumer Penetration & Audience Behaviour Study, the research initiative is spearheaded by OOH Academy Nigeria — Convener of the annual Location Marketing (LOMA) Conference and Awards Kingsley Onwukeme in collaboration with TMKG Consulting, with support from key industry stakeholders. Announcing the study at a press briefing, Onwukeme, said the industry can no longer depend on assumptions.

“An industry as important and visible as out-of-home advertising cannot continue to rely solely on assumptions, estimates, or fragmented data,” Onwukeme stated. “The media landscape is evolving rapidly. Consumer attention is changing. Technology is transforming audience engagement. Cities are becoming smarter. Therefore, the OOH industry must also evolve through knowledge, intelligence, and credible data. He highlighted the historic nature of the project, noting that for over a decade, the industry has lacked robust, independent data on audience reach, consumer engagement, and market dynamics.

“An industry as important and visible as Out-of-Home advertising cannot continue to rely solely on assumptions, estimates, or fragmented data,” the official stated. “The media landscape is evolving rapidly. Consumer attention is changing. Technology is transforming audience engagement. Cities are becoming smarter and more connected. Therefore, the OOH industry itself must also evolve through knowledge, intelligence, and credible data.” The study will examine critical areas including OOH consumer penetration across Nigeria, audience mobility patterns, media effectiveness and visibility, consumer interaction with OOH formats, industry spend analysis, and emerging opportunities in the sector.

It is expected to become an annual exercise, culminating in the flagship publication *LOMA Outlook: The State of Out-of-Home & Location Marketing in Africa*.

The initiative has secured international backing from global partners including Moving Walls (Singapore), Polygon (South Africa), and Absen (a leading LED display manufacturer). These partnerships underscore growing international confidence in Africa’s OOH market.

To guarantee credibility and transparency, an oversight committee comprising respected professionals was constituted. Members include Emmanuel Adediran (Business Unit Lead, Plus Acuity), Ikechukwu Ogbonna (ex-Kantar and former Head of Consumer Research at Dentsu Nigeria), and Felix Ehikhuemen (former leader at the Out-of-Home Advertising Association of Nigeria and founding member of the African OOH Congress).

Key industry bodies — the Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN), Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN), and the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) — have been briefed and are supportive of the project.

The full findings of the study will be unveiled at the fourth edition of the LOMA Conference and Awards scheduled for September 2026. The report will subsequently be distributed to industry stakeholders to guide planning, media buying, and strategic investment in OOH advertising.